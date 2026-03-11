FAITH NEWS — March 11, 2026

Rev. Bruce Bode will speak on the topic “The Best Cannot Be Told” at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 15 at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road.

This is a companion sermon to three previous sermons given in the past year on themes of Joseph Campbell: “Masks of God, “Joyful Participation in the Sorrows of the World,” and “Follow Your Bliss.” Print versions of those sermons are available on the OUUF website under Religious Services > Recent Sermons.

Bode is Minister Emeritus at the Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (QUUF) in Port Townsend.

The service can be attended either in person or via Zoom. Find more information at olympicuuf.com.