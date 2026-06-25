Spaulding promoted at Holiday Inn Express

Kaila Spaulding is the new sales administrator for Holiday Inn Express Sequim at 1441 E. Washington St.

Owners of Holiday Inn Express Sequim, 1441 E. Washington St., recently announced the promotion of Kaila Spaulding to sales administrator.

Spaulding started with the hotel two years ago as a front desk agent.

“Kaila’s promotion is a reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication she has brought to our hotel every day since joining the team,” Holiday Inn Express Sequim’s leadership team said in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to see her continue to grow and succeed in this new role.”

Wirta Hospitality Worldwide, which owns the hotel, shared that Spaulding immediately demonstrated a remarkable commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences while embracing the culture and values of the company.

They wrote in a press release that during her tenure, Spaulding has become known for her dedication to guests, support for teammates, and her genuine investment in the Sequim community.

Her outstanding work ethic and relentless desire to learn and grow have consistently set her apart, as she approaches every interaction with professionalism, confidence and grace, administrators said.

“(Spaulding’s) ability to think quickly, adapt to changing circumstances, and build meaningful relationships with both guests and clients made her a natural choice when the opportunity arose to strengthen our sales team,” the leadership team wrote.

“Kaila has continually demonstrated leadership qualities, a positive attitude, and a commitment to excellence that reflects the very best of our organization.”

For more information about Holiday Inn Express & Suites, visit IHG.com or call 360-681-8756.