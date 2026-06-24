Great Futures Start Here: Preparing teens for life after graduation

By Mary Budke

for the Sequim Gazette

Graduation season is a time of possibility. Each year, we celebrate the achievements of remarkable young people who have worked hard to reach this milestone. But as a community, our responsibility doesn’t end with a diploma. The real question is: are we truly preparing our teens for what comes next?

At the Boys & Girls Club, we believe that being “college- and career-bound” means far more than acceptance letters or first jobs. It means equipping young people with the confidence, skills and support systems they need to navigate an increasingly complex world.

Today’s teens face a rapidly evolving workforce, rising education costs, and growing pressures on their mental and physical well-being. Preparing them for life after graduation requires a comprehensive approach — one that nurtures the whole person and begins well before they finish high school.

Workforce readiness is a cornerstone of that effort.

Through programs like Molly’s Meals, Club Internships, and our Summer Food program, teens gain hands-on experience that goes beyond the classroom. They learn responsibility, teamwork, time management, and the value of serving others. Whether preparing and distributing meals or helping coordinate logistics, participants develop real-world skills that translate directly into future employment opportunities. Just as importantly, they build a sense of purpose and connection to their community — qualities that employers consistently value.

Academic success remains equally critical. Our summer learning loss prevention programs provide support to help students stay on track, strengthen core skills, and build confidence in their abilities. For many young people, this extra guidance can make the difference between simply finishing high school and truly being prepared for college-level work or career training. Education is not one-size-fits-all, and our goal is to meet each student where they are and help them reach their full potential.

Financial literacy is another essential piece of the puzzle. Too many young adults enter the next phase of life without a clear understanding of budgeting, credit, or the long-term impact of financial decisions. Through dedicated financial literacy programs such as Money Matters, we empower teens to make informed choices — whether they’re managing their first paycheck, applying for student loans, or planning for future independence. These are life skills that pay dividends for years to come.

Career preparation ties all these elements together. From resume writing and interview practice to career exploration and mentorship, we help teens envision what’s possible and map out a path to get there. Exposure to different industries and professionals opens doors and expands horizons, especially for young people who may not otherwise have access to such networks.

We also recognize that success is not solely defined by academics or employment. Healthy lifestyle programs like Project L.A.N.E. (Lifestyle. Attitude. Nutrition. Exercise.) play a vital role in supporting teens’ physical and emotional well-being. By promoting nutrition, fitness, and mental health awareness, we help young people build habits that sustain them through the challenges of adulthood. A healthy mind and body are foundational to long-term success in any field.

The truth is, preparing teens for life after graduation takes all of us. Families, schools, local businesses, and community organizations all have a role to play. When we invest in our youth, we invest in the future of our entire community.

As we celebrate this year’s graduates, let’s also recommit ourselves to ensuring that every young person has access to the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. College and career readiness isn’t a destination, it’s a journey. And together, we can help our teens take the next step with confidence, resilience and hope.

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Mary Budke is chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula.