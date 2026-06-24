Blue Sky Real Estate moves to downtown Sequim

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Ed Sumpter, former owner of Blue Sky Real Estate, took up painting during the COVID-19 lockdown. His work has been displayed at Sequim Museum and Arts and EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Blue Sky Real Estate hosted a friends and family gathering on June 19 in its new space at 108 W. Washington St., in downtown Sequim.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Brandy Bush, new owner of Blue Sky Real Estate, and Gail Sumpter, also a real estate broker, stand by one of the many paintings by former owner and Gail’s brother Ed Sumpter. His acrylic paintings line the walls inside, and for the First Friday Art Walk they plan to have rotating artists.

Swipe or click to see more

Blue Sky Real Estate’s new owner and broker Brandy Bush, left, stands with Gail Sumpter, a fellow real estate broker, outside the business’ new location in downtown Sequim at 108 W. Washington St.

Swipe or click to see more

Downtown Sequim continues to channel good vibes for clearer skies and sunnier days through its businesses, including Blue Whole Gallery, Sunshine Cafe, and now Blue Sky Real Estate.

The established brokerage has moved from its original spot at 190 N. Priest Road to downtown at 108 W. Washington St. between Hurricane Coffee Co. and Western Wanderer Boutique.

“We’re excited to be a part of Halloween and other downtown events,” said owner and broker Brandy Bush. “It feels like we’re more in the community now.”

She and fellow broker Gail Sumpter started the move in May as the original property next to Walmart was sold in recent years and they had been leasing it.

Former owner and founder Ed Sumpter, Gail’s brother, stepped back from the business in December after starting it in 2009 and he transferred ownership to Bush, who’s been with the company for four years.

“It makes me feel good that the work just doesn’t go out the window,” Sumpter said.

“I think the real estate business has changed and this is a healthy change to do something different and better.

“They’ll make sure to keep up with technology to do the best job for the people.”

Ed moved to the Sequim area in 1989 after owning restaurants in San Diego, he said, and he earned his real estate license in 1994 before going on to start Blue Sky Real Estate 15 years later.

“It’s been an adventure,” Sumpter said. “It’s nice to see it keep going.”

Bush said despite Ed stepping aside, the business remains locally owned, and they’re continuing to tap into his vast real estate knowledge.

She moved to Sequim about 20 years ago to be closer to her parents, and she and Gail became friends through a mutual friend.

Gail had been retired from the Sequim YMCA for about a year as its executive director before coming out of retirement to help Bush.

For the new office space, she contacted Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, which owns the Sequim Trading Co. Plaza, which they coincidentally brokered for the tribe.

The business held a friends and family gathering on June 19, and Bush said they plan to be open during First Friday Art Walks going forward with rotating artists.

Up first is Ed’s acrylic paintings. He picked up painting during COVID-19, he said.

His art has been shown at Sequim Museum and Arts and EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland.

Gail said they’ve joined the Sequim Merchants Association, and have two active real estate brokers. She said they would like to add more.

“We’re excited to meet new clients and work hard,” Gail said.

For more about Blue Sky Real Estate, 108 W. Washington St., call 360-683-3900, email Bush at brandybush@msn.com, or visit bluesky sequim.com.