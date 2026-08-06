Pedals, petals and Peninsula views for Tour de Lavender
Published 1:30 am Thursday, August 6, 2026
Saturday’s Tour de Lavender in Sequim brought out hundreds of riders despite drizzly weather.
The annual fundraiser by the Peninsula Trails Coalition funds improvements and maintenance for the Olympic Discovery Trail.
Peninsula Trails Coalition Executive Director Ann Livingston said Monday that numbers won’t be finalized until the self-guided tour option closes on Aug. 15. However, she said that organizers expect to raise at least $50,000.
The Aug. 1, 64-mile Metric Century ride that began and ended at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club and took cyclists through Sequim’s lavender farms saw 868 riders out of 996 registrants, Livingston said.
Six lavender farms were on the tour — B&B Lavender Farm, Jardin du Soleil, Lit Lavender, Olympic Bluffs Cidery & Lavender Farm, Purple Haze Lavender, and Victor’s Lavender. Dedicated support stations provided snacks, beverages, and quick access to mechanical support.
The self-guided option that is underway is the 35-mile Fun Ride, which was unavailable for riders on Aug. 1. Maps are available through the Peninsula Trails Coalition.
Find more information at tourdelavender.com.