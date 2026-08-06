Pedals, petals and Peninsula views for Tour de Lavender

From left, Margaret Swigert of Sequim; Katherine Lewis of Kentucky; and Donna Muhich and her husband, Mike Muhich, both of Seabeck, pose by a lavender field at Jardin du Soleil with their bicycles shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. The foursome braved the drizzly weather to participate in Tour de Lavender, an annual event benefiting the Peninsula Trails Coalition and the Olympic Discovery Trail.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Tom Buscher/ Tour de Lavender participants queue up to the check-in table under cloudy skies Saturday morning, Aug. 1.

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Zoe Anderson, left, and her wife, Ruth Anderson, both of Olympia, pose with their bicycles at Olympic Bluffs Cidery & Lavender Farm late Saturday morning, Aug. 1, as they participated for the first time in the annual Tour de Lavender bicycle tour of area lavender farms. The pair said they learned of the event through social media and that the lavender fields, views of the sea and organization of the ride would bring them back. Proceeds support the Peninsula Trails Coalition’s work on the Olympic Discovery Trail.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Tom Buscher/ Tour de Lavender participants leave Purple Haze Lavender Farm on Saturday, Aug. 1, heading to the next stop on the six-farm bicycle route. Riders traveled through the Sequim-Dungeness area while supporting the Peninsula Trails Coalition’s efforts to improve and maintain the Olympic Discovery Trail.

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A woman flashes a peace sign as Tour de Lavender participants park their bicycles at B&B Lavender Farm on Saturday, Aug. 1. The farm served as one of six stops where riders could rest before continuing their ride through the Sequim-Dungeness area in support of the Peninsula Trails Coalition and the Olympic Discovery Trail.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Tom Buscher/ Tour de Lavender participants gather with their bicycles at a support station at B&B Lavender Farm just after noon on Saturday, Aug. 1. Riders stopped for refreshments and any needed assistance before continuing the route that took them to six lavender farms as part of the fundraiser for the Peninsula Trails Coalition.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Tom Buscher/ Tour de Lavender participants line up at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club early Saturday morning, Aug. 1, to begin the annual bicycle ride — either the 35-mile Fun Ride or the 64-mile Metric Century route through the Sequim-Dungeness area, with proceeds supporting the Peninsula Trails Coalition’s efforts to improve and maintain the Olympic Discovery Trail.

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Saturday’s Tour de Lavender in Sequim brought out hundreds of riders despite drizzly weather.

The annual fundraiser by the Peninsula Trails Coalition funds improvements and maintenance for the Olympic Discovery Trail.

Peninsula Trails Coalition Executive Director Ann Livingston said Monday that numbers won’t be finalized until the self-guided tour option closes on Aug. 15. However, she said that organizers expect to raise at least $50,000.

The Aug. 1, 64-mile Metric Century ride that began and ended at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club and took cyclists through Sequim’s lavender farms saw 868 riders out of 996 registrants, Livingston said.

Six lavender farms were on the tour — B&B Lavender Farm, Jardin du Soleil, Lit Lavender, Olympic Bluffs Cidery & Lavender Farm, Purple Haze Lavender, and Victor’s Lavender. Dedicated support stations provided snacks, beverages, and quick access to mechanical support.

The self-guided option that is underway is the 35-mile Fun Ride, which was unavailable for riders on Aug. 1. Maps are available through the Peninsula Trails Coalition.

Find more information at tourdelavender.com.