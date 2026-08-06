Growing young gardeners at Community Organic Garden of Sequim

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Master Gardener Pam Anzalotti, right, leads Boys & Girls Club Garden Club members, from left, Maisie Massey-Silliman, 7, Ella Holland, 10, Amiylah West, 7, and Eva Neer, 8, through a tour of the Community Organic Garden of Sequim near St. Luke’s Episcopal Church during a field trip on July 30.

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Sequim Gazette photos by Monica Berkseth/ Members of the Sequim Boys & Girls Club’s Garden Club decide which seed packets they want to take as souvenirs during their trip last week to the Community Organic Garden of Sequim. They were welcomed by Master Gardeners and community gardeners who shared gardening tips.

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Sequim Gazette photos by Monica Berkseth/ Maisie Massey, left, and Ella Holland, both of Sequim, browse browse seed packets during a July 30 Boys & Girls Club field trip to the Community Organic Garden of Sequim.

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Sequim Gazette photos by Monica Berkseth/ Master Gardeners, community gardeners and kids who participate in the Sequim Boys & Girls Club’s Garden Club pose for a group photo to commemorate the youngsters’ field trip last week to the Community Organic Garden of Sequim.

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Eight members of the Sequim Boys & Girls Club’s Garden Club received hands-on gardening instruction on Thursday, July 30, from Master Gardeners and community gardeners during a field trip to the Community Organic Garden of Sequim (COGS) at 525 N. Fifth Ave., next to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The fledgling gardeners were allowed to choose two packets of vegetable seeds and one packet of flower seeds to take with them. The seed packets were donated by The Co-Op Farm & Garden.

COGS, now in its 18th year, was founded by Liz Harper, Pam Larson and Bob Caldwell.

The Boys & Girls Club’s Garden Club meets once a week. The kids plant, water and harvest food — and eat it as well, organizers said. In addition to visiting COGS, they also frequent the Woodcock Demonstration Garden and maintain an apple tree there.