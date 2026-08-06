Growing young gardeners at Community Organic Garden of Sequim
Published 1:30 am Thursday, August 6, 2026
Eight members of the Sequim Boys & Girls Club’s Garden Club received hands-on gardening instruction on Thursday, July 30, from Master Gardeners and community gardeners during a field trip to the Community Organic Garden of Sequim (COGS) at 525 N. Fifth Ave., next to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
The fledgling gardeners were allowed to choose two packets of vegetable seeds and one packet of flower seeds to take with them. The seed packets were donated by The Co-Op Farm & Garden.
COGS, now in its 18th year, was founded by Liz Harper, Pam Larson and Bob Caldwell.
The Boys & Girls Club’s Garden Club meets once a week. The kids plant, water and harvest food — and eat it as well, organizers said. In addition to visiting COGS, they also frequent the Woodcock Demonstration Garden and maintain an apple tree there.