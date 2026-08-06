A Fin-tastic storytime adventure

Two-year-old Maxine St. John of Sequim gets the inside scoop during “Stories with Fin the Salmon” at the Sequim Library. The fish-shaped trailer is part of the North Olympic Salmon Coalition’s efforts to educate children about the watershed they live in.

Emma Weaver, an education and outreach associate for the North Olympic Salmon Coalition, supervises as children who attended the July 30 Summer Reading Program event “Stories with Fin the Salmon” at the Sequim Library explore the inside of the NOSC’s popular Fin the Salmon trailer.

Families gather for storytime and a chance to see the North Olympic Salmon Coalition’s Fin the Salmon at the Sequim Library on July 30.

As part of the North Olympic Library System (NOLS) efforts to get children hooked on reading, Fin the Salmon was used as the bait for the Sequim Library’s July 30 storytime event.

Children and their caregivers attended the outdoor event “Stories with Fin the Salmon” where Emma Weaver, education and outreach associate for the North Olympic Salmon Coalition (NOSC), read aloud the book “I am the Elwha,” written by Lori Peelen. The book is about the dam removal project and how salmon had been prevented from migrating upstream to spawn by two large dams.

Afterward, children were allowed to climb inside the fish-shaped Fin the Salmon trailer, where murals teach about the local watershed. The trailer was created in Chimacum in 1989 by Wild Olympic Salmon and gifted to NOSC for the organization to use for educational purposes.

The event was part of NOLS’ “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program that runs through Aug. 22.