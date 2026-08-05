Unity of Effort features choppers and rockers

Unity of Effort, a free, family-friendly event hosted by Security Services Northwest features aircraft, various vehicles, live music, children’s activities, and more on Aug. 8 in Sequim.

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Sequim Gazette file photo/ Attendees of Unity of Effort are invited to go inside aircraft and meet aircrew on Saturday.

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Sequim Gazette file photo/ Children attempt pull-ups in the U.S. Marine Corps’ booth at last year’s Unity of Effort. The marines are one of several military branches to return this year to the event on Aug. 8.

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Sequim Gazette file photo/ Daniel Derevianchuk smiles for a photo-op during a past Unity of Effort event in Sequim. The event returns to Security Services Northwest in Sequim on Aug. 8.

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Sequim Gazette file photo/ Madeline Patterson, a Sequim grad, looks on as a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter leaves the Unity of Effort venue in 2024. This year, five aircraft are scheduled to be at the event on Aug. 8, pending schedules and weather.

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A full day of cool choppers, rad rides, rockin’ music, and family-friendly activities highlight this year’s Unity of Effort.

Since 2001, organizers with Security Services Northwest and Fort Discovery have sought to honor military, law enforcement, first responders, and security personnel through the event by bringing them together to meet with the community.

“Check your politics at the door,” said Unity of Effort event coordinator Joe D’Amico in a press release. “This is the time to celebrate the men and women who protect our way of life and keep us safe.”

The free effort goes from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Security Services Northwest, 250 Center Park Way in Sequim.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with military aircraft and motorcycle riders anticipated to arrive around then.

Headlining the music offerings this year is glam rocker Lita Ford at 8 p.m. who was the lead guitarist for The Runaways before staging a solo career.

At 11 a.m., the 56th Army Band’s brass quartet, also known as America’s First Corps Band, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord will play.

Other acts feature country, rock and patriotic entertainment, including Pearle Peterson singing the national anthem at 12:01 p.m.

Pending schedules and weather, five aircraft are anticipated to be at the event.

Attendees are encouraged to meet aircrews and view aircraft up close.

There will be static displays, vehicles, equipment, recruiting information and community-outreach booths from military, law-enforcement, fire, medical, security, veteran and emergency-response organizations.

Multiple military and government personnel will be on hand, including representatives with the U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, FBI Seattle, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Air Force, along with several local, regional and statewide law enforcement agencies and fire, rescue and emergency medical organizations from across the Olympic Peninsula, including Sequim.

Unity of Effort features two opportunities to see K-9 teams in action as well:

1:30 p.m. — Washington State Department of Corrections dogs and handlers work together to identify prohibited substances.

2 p.m. — a multi-agency demonstration with K-9 teams from Bremerton, Port Angeles and Sequim police departments and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Because working police and detection dogs will be present, visitors are asked to leave personal pets at home.

Security Services Northwest officers will also be available to meet the public and discuss the role professional security officers play in protecting businesses, schools, government facilities, public infrastructure and communities.

Various veteran, youth and special displays, including VFW posts, remote control airplanes, and more will be at the event as well.

Several activities are available for children, with bounce houses and face painting offered from 11:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Community exhibits, vendors and 10 food and refreshment businesses will be on site throughout the event.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the concert area along with a refillable water bottle, sunscreen, a hat and an extra layer for the evening.

Free parking

Free parking is available on the Unity of Effort event grounds. Once the main parking area reaches capacity, additional free overflow parking will be available at these locations:

• KeyBank, 120 N. Dunlap Ave., Sequim

• PUD lot, 150 N. Govan Ave., Sequim

• Bellevue Healthcare, 520 E. Washington St., Sequim

• Maple Street lot, 460 E. Maple St., Sequim

Major events schedule

• 10 a.m. Gates, booths and displays open

• 10 a.m. Military and emergency-response aircraft begin arriving

• 10 a.m. “Rally to Unity” motorcycle riders arrive

• 10:30 a.m. Miss Fort Discovery recognition

• 11 a.m. 56th Army Band Brass Quartet

• 11:45 a.m.–5 p.m. Children’s activities, bounce houses and face painting

• Noon Invocation

• 12:01 p.m. National Anthem performed by Pearle Peterson

• 12:05 p.m. Chelsea Rose

• 12:45 p.m. Children’s Straw Find

• 1 p.m. Buck Ellard Band

• 1:30 p.m. Washington State Department of Corrections K-9 Detection Demonstration

• 2 p.m. Multi-agency Police K-9 Demonstration

• 3 p.m. Scooter Brown Band

• 4:30 p.m. IronHorse

• 6 p.m. Hammer Head

• 8 p.m. Lita Ford

For more information, visit unityofeffort.org or facebook.com/unityofeffort.