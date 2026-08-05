First Friday Art Walk returns Aug. 7

Image courtesy Renne Emiko Brock/ Suzan Noyes’ “Play of Light” can be viewed along with other works at A. Milligan Art Studio & Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., during the Aug. 7 First Friday Art Walk.

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Image courtesy Renne Emiko Brock/ “Of Orange and Blue” by Linda Tilley will be among the works on display at A. Milligan Art Studio & Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., during Sequim’s First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 7.

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Yellow is synonymous with joy and summer sunshine, and it is the theme color of the Aug.7 First Friday Art Walk. The free, self-guided event takes place from 5-8 p.m. at galleries and businesses throughout downtown Sequim. Maps, event details and information are available at SequimArtWalk.com.

Highlights include:

Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave. – The Olympic Peninsula Art Association presents an exhibition of plein air paintings by 13 local artists alongside artwork by student scholarship recipients. A free reception runs from 6-7:30 p.m. with live music by Ranger and the Re-Arrangers, live painting demonstrations and a scholarship awards ceremony honoring three regional art students.

Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St. – The gallery opens its summer exhibition, “All the Colors of Summer,” featuring warm glass artist Sheri Whetstine and watercolor painter Nancy Peet, whose work celebrates the color and beauty of the season.

Harmony & Vines, 120 W. Spruce St. – Artist Suzanne Rescigna will be featured during the venue’s first-anniversary celebration, which includes additional vendors, refreshments and hourly prize drawings.

Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave. – “Found and Formed” showcases sculptors Len Zeoli and Pat Reichner, whose work uses natural and reclaimed materials. A portion of artwork sales benefits Olympic Peninsula Art Association (OPAA) scholarships.

A. Milligan Art Studio & Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave. – The opening reception for “Transitions” features landscapes by Linda Tilley and Suzan Noyes, along with jewelry by Dee Shire, refreshments and an opportunity to visit Anne Milligan’s working pastel studio.

Rain Shadow Artisans, Whimsey Park, 130 E. Washington St. – Local artisans will demonstrate and sell handcrafted work in a variety of media while sharing information about their nonprofit organization.

Several venues also feature live entertainment, including La Petite Maison Blanche with music by Kate Lily, Rainshadow Café with Dawn & Steve (6-8 p.m.), Habitat Boutique with Reckless Dove (5:30-7:30 p.m.), Wind Rose Cellars with live music (6-8 p.m.) and Soup in the Alley with live music from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Numerous additional downtown businesses and galleries will also be open as part of the monthly Art Walk, showcasing local artwork, gifts and creative displays.