Off the Shelf: Art at your library

The library offers a variety of free programs and resources for those interested in art.

Stop by the Sequim Library to explore the current exhibit organized by the Olympic Peninsula Art Association. A public reception with live music and painting will be held during the First Friday Art Walk, Aug. 7, from 6–7:30 p.m. at the library, 630 N. Sequim Ave. Support for the Art in the Library program comes from the Friends of Sequim Library.

For makers of all skill levels, the library provides instructional art programs on Zoom through SilverKite Community Arts. The next online workshop is on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m., with registration details at nols.org/events. Dozens of past program recordings are available at silverkite.us/nols; scroll down the webpage to find them.

To learn a new technique, read an artist’s biography or explore art history, and visit the library to browse the collection of books, magazines and DVDs. The following summaries are adapted from the publishers.

“Art from the Garden: Create 25 Beautiful Botanical Projects” by Kerry Michael: Create works of art with materials from nature and your own backyard. Capture the textures and colors of the garden with step-by-step projects.

“Paint the National Parks: A Watercolor Journey” by Emily Olson: Learn how to paint an iconic scene that captures the essence of one of the parks: from the majestic cacti of Saguaro National Park to the sea stacks, coastal forests and mossy trees of Olympic National Park.

“The Land Carries Our Ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans” by Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: One of the leading artists and curators of her generation, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith has chosen 50 works across a diversity of practices — including weaving, beadwork, sculpture, painting, printmaking, photography, performance and video — that share the common thread of the land.

“Learn to Draw Anything: A Simple Method to Start Drawing in 15 Minutes a Day” by Zoe Leber: Designed for those new to art, the book covers a variety of subjects and includes exercises that will help you discover your own unique style.

“Thunderclap: A Memoir of Art and Life and Sudden Death” by Laura Cumming: In 1654, the Thunderclap — an enormous explosion at a gunpowder store — devastated the city of Delft, killing hundreds of people, including the extraordinary painter Carel Fabritius. Cumming illuminates this moment in art history while also writing about her own father, a painter.

“Cascade of Life: An Artist’s Seasonal Guide to the Wild Northwest” by Emily Poole: Blending vivid paintings with personal anecdotes and field-based insights, each chapter offers accessible, hands-on activities to deepen a connection with nature. This title is currently on order and library patrons can place a hold in the North Olympic Library System’s catalog.

The library also offers eMagazines about art through the Libby app or online. Titles include Watercolor Artist, American Art Collector, and Artists and Illustrators. Artists Magazine is available online and in print.

Find other art titles in the library’s catalog at nols.org or browse the shelves. You can also call the library at 360-683-1161 or email discover@nols.org.