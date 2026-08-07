Fire marshal: All outdoor burning banned, effective immediately

All outdoor burning is prohibited, effective immediately, according to an announcement made Friday, Aug. 7, by the Clallam County Fire Marshal’s office.

The modification is due to low humidity and extreme heat warnings forecast for the near future. The updated burn ban will remain in effect through Oct. 1 unless conditions improve.

Outdoor burning includes campfires, bonfires, briquette BBQs, residential yard debris clean-up, trash disposal, land clearing, weed abatement and agricultural burning activity.

The ban applies to all campgrounds within unincorporated Clallam County, including those that are county controlled.

Propane/gas and pellet appliances are permitted provided the use is over a non-flammable surface and at least 5 feet from flammable vegetation. The exception to this modification is those campgrounds within the Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest as they are regulated by the federal government and State Department of Natural Resources.

The Clallam County Fire Marshal’s office works closely with local fire districts and local fire departments and strongly urges all county residents and property owners to be attentive to the condition of their properties through proactive fire prevention measures.

Maintaining a 30-foot defensible space around structures helps aid firefighters by creating a zone of protection around personal property. Learn more about Defensible Space on the Clallam County website.