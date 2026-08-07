Royalty reigns at NOLS Storytime

Two-year-old Charles Salyer and mother Emily Salyer, far left, and Charles’ grandmother, Susanna Hafner, right, pose with the 2026 Sequim Irrigation Festival Royal Court during “Storytime with the Royal Court” at the Sequim Library. The teens read aloud to children and their families as part of the North Olympic Library System’s (NOLS) “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program.

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The 2026 Sequim Irrigation Festival Royal Court - from left, Princess Caroline Caudle, Queen Tilly Woods, Princess Emma Rhodes and Prince Brayden Baritelle - interact with youngsters and their caregivers during the “Storytime with the Royal Court” event held at the Sequim Library on Wednesday, July 29.

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Fun was the crowning achievement of the “Storytime with the Royal Court” event held at the Sequim Library on Wednesday, July 29, featuring 2026 Sequim Irrigation Festival’s royalty.

Queen Tilly Woods, Princess Emma Rhodes, Princess Caroline Caudle and Prince Brayden Baritelle, dressed in their finest royal attire, read two books aloud to children and their caregivers — “Princess Dinosaur,” written by Daniel Kibblesmith and illustrated by Ashley Quatch, and “The Evil Princess vs. the Brave Knight,” written by Jennifer L. Holm and illustrated by Matthew Holm.

Afterward, attendees enjoyed photo-ops with the royal teens and made paper crowns at a crown-making station.

The event was part of the North Olympic Library System’s “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program that runs through Aug. 22.