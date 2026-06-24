Ageless Generation: America’s 200th … and now its 250th! Seniors remember both

At the former JCPenney store that will soon become the new senior center, veneer brick has been removed exposing where windows were during the building’s Safeway era from 1981-1994.

Smith, a stamp collector, notes that the United States Postal Service issued 113 different commemorative stamps celebrating various bicentennial anniversaries of people, places and events between 1971 and 1983, known as the “Bicentennial Era.”

Shipley Center Executive Director Michael Smith proudly wears a t-shirt with this message in honor of two milestones in America’s history, 50 years apart.

In 1976, when I graduated from 8th grade, everything was patriotic-themed. America was enjoying a year-long celebration, America’s Bicentennial! Red, white and blue bunting and flags were everywhere.

I was nerdy enough to be a stamp collector and noted that the postal service issued 113 different commemorative stamps celebrating various bicentennial anniversaries of people, places and events between 1971 and 1983, known as the “Bicentennial Era.”

Usually graduating classes could choose only two class colors, but for America’s Bicentennial we were allowed to pick three, which were of course red, white, and blue.

At the parent/student banquet to celebrate the graduation, my dad and I both had long hair and wore polyester “leisure suits.” Mine was navy blue with red stitching, and my mom found me a polyester shirt with ridiculously long collars. It featured the Liberty Bell, the Declaration of Independence, George Washington, and … we can’t forget Paul Revere on his horse on his famous ride!

Bicentennial was easy to understand — even for an 8th grader — with “bi” meaning “two” and “centennial” being 100, that equaled 200 years.

Semiquincentennial

Here we are, 50 years later, in 2026, and the name for this anniversary was difficult for me to understand. Who could even pronounce it?

So, I researched it and, in case you don’t know this, it is fascinating — or at least it was to me. You be the judge as we break it down: Semi = half (or 0.5) x quin (5) x centennial (100) = America 250!

Other names for a 250th anniversary are sestercenntenial (from the Latin word “sestercenti” meaning “250”) and quarter millennial. No wonder this year’s organizing committee is just calling it the snappy sounding “America 250.”

Younger folks reading this won’t remember the bicentennial, but I’m old enough that I can proudly wear a shirt received recently for my 64th birthday. It is cotton (not polyester!) and says “1976, 2026, I Remember Both.”

Is 250 old? Not for a country. In fact, if you are 83 years plus, you’ve been around for fully one-third of our country’s history. So, our country is only three lifetimes old, or about ten generations. That is nothing compared to Ancient Egypt or the Roman Empire. And … get this: at 55, Shipley Center has been around for a whopping 22% of our nation’s history!

Thank you for indulging me in my mathematical musings about being around for two very major anniversaries of our country’s founding. I wish you and your family a most wonderful celebration this month with lots of food, fireworks, and fellowship.

Happy Semiquincentennial!

___________________

Update on new senior center

We are getting ready for our framing inspection, and after that will be able to have insulation and drywall put in. Interior doors of various types are being delivered for installation after that. So things are moving right along. And if you have driven by lately, you may notice that all of the “veneer brick” has been removed to expose the full width of where Safeway had its windows from 1981 to 1994.

We are not going to be re-doing floor to ceiling storefront glass. Instead we will have 10 beautiful large Anderson windows and a 9-foot wide fully automatic door assembly in the center. The siding will be thermally treated poplar and will be warm and inviting. Several new volunteers have started helping recently, each one bringing unique skills and talents, and we are very grateful. Volunteer labor in various areas is savings us tens of thousands of dollars along the way.

Your financial gifts would be most welcome to finish this project strong and in the black. Some are donating from their IRA RMDs. Call me for more information at (360) 683-6806. Thank you for your interest in our project and your support.

___________________

Michael Smith is executive director of Shipley Center, Sequim’s senior center.