Five Acre School readies capital campaign to purchase its property

Five Acre School’s Explorer class of fourth-sixth graders enjoy a field trip to the Port Townsend Marine Science Center. School leaders have announced plans to restructure its leadership to have a dual-director model with a development director focused on tasks such as fundraising and strategic planning, and a program director focused on school culture continuity, curriculum, mentoring teachers, programming, and more.

Board members for Five Acre School have hired an interim development director to help the school start a capital campaign to help purchase the school’s building and five acres in Dungeness and achieve long-term financial sustainability.

Five Acre School, a nonprofit independent school in Dungeness, has announced plans to restructure its leadership team as the organization readies a capital campaign to purchase the school’s site at 515 Lotzgesell Road.

The school has created a new development director position to oversee campaign strategy and long-term development efforts. The school’s board has agreed to hire Merissa Koller of Mission Consulting, LLC. for the role on an interim basis.

“Purchasing our site represents a transformative opportunity for Five Acre School and the families we serve,” said Board President Susan Craig.

“Adding dedicated development leadership ensures we approach this campaign with strategic focus, strong stewardship, and a foundation for lasting success.”

The new position will be responsible for leading the school’s capital campaign, managing fundraising initiatives, strengthening donor stewardship, pursuing grant opportunities, and coordinating community events.

The school’s leadership team said the new role reflects Five Acre School’s commitment to building sustainable systems that will support both the immediate campaign goal and the school’s long-term financial health.

They said Koller brings extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising strategy and organizational development, and in the interim role, she will establish development systems and infrastructure, launch the capital campaign, and support the recruitment, hiring, and training of the school’s long-term development director.

School Director Sarah Bones said with hiring an interim development director, the school is moving towards a dual-director model with the development director focused on tasks such as fundraising and strategic planning, and the program director focused on school culture continuity, curriculum, mentoring teachers, programming, and more.

“The restructuring underscores the school’s proactive approach to meeting its campaign goals and securing a permanent home for generations of students to come,” board members wrote in the release.

Updates about the capital campaign and leadership transition are available at fiveacreschool.org/blog.

History and sale

Five Acre School was established in 1996 by William “Bill” Jevne and Juanita Ramsey-Jevne with a dedication to foster curiosity, resilience, and a love of learning in children through a whole-child approach.

The one-room school serves preschool-sixth grade and educates 85-100 students through the school year with 24 staff members.

Bones said the school became a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 2019 and as part of that effort was a plan to purchase the property in the future.

In the summer of 2025, Ramsey-Jevne and her son William Jevne decided they were ready to sell, Bones said, and Five Acre’s school board began actively discussing and working towards the property purchase.

Bill Jevne died in 2017 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Five Acre School’s approximate 6,400-square-foot building sits on five acres of land next to the Dungeness Wildlife Refuge.

Bones said the price to purchase the building/property is yet to be determined.

School leaders would like to raise $300,000 while also actively seeking grants and donations from foundations, she said.

They’ve set a goal to purchase the property by the end of June.

Bones said the school’s strategic plan is set to help the school achieve long-term stability through financial planning and the development of more summer programming, which may eventually lead to school additions, or other buildings.

The campaign has been soft-launched and donations are accepted at any time at fiveacreschool.org/donations.

Campaign and fundraising questions can be directed to Interim Development Director, Merissa Koller, at fundraising@fiveacreschool.org or by calling 507-456-7631.

Spring play

Five Acre welcomes the public to its kindergarten-sixth grade spring play performance “Tricksters in Limbo” with shows at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, March 27 at Sequim Community Church 950 N. Fifth Ave. Entry is free. It’s written by Jennifer Dice and Juanita Ramsey-Jevne and directed by Rosie Sharpe.