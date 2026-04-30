Railroad Bridge Run sees 600 as part of the Run the Peninsula series

Addie Killam of Burien did the Sequim Railroad Bridge Run in her wheelchair, finishing in 44:41.1, the fifth-best time of the race.

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Mark LaGioia of Port Hadlock was the top male in the Sequim Railroad Bridge run 5K.

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Sarah Paquet won the Sequim Railroad Bridge run 5K for the second straight year.

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10K men’s winner Nico Errichetti of Port Townsend won his third Run the Peninsula 10K in a row.

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Jennifer Mathews of Belfair won the women’s 10K at the Sequim Railroad Bridge run.

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One of the dozen or so staggered starts at the Sequim Railroad Bridge run. Staggered starts were used to limit the number of people on the bridge all at once.

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More than 600 participants ranging in age from toddlers to 80 years old partook in this year’s Sequim Railroad Bridge Run on Saturday, April 24, and they were greeted by one of the most gorgeous days ever for the events.

The sun was shining bright and the temperatures were in the 60s this part of the Run the Peninsula series.

The number of participants was 100 more than last year’s, filling up not only the parking lot at the Dungeness River Nature Center, but two adjacent pastures.

The Sequim Railroad Bridge Run usually sees much better weather than the Elwha Bridge Run in February, but most years, it’s at least drizzling. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky for this year’s race.

The race was changed somewhat this year with staggered starts to keep the large number of people off the Sequim Railroad Bridge, which is facing likely rebuilding next year. People took off in groups of 50 with the top runners urged to be in the first groups.

The event is put on by the Port Angeles Marathon Association, which also manages the North Olympic Discovery Marathon June 6-7 between Port Angeles and Blyn. The event is made possible by title sponsors Peninsula Daily News and the Sequim Gazette, presenting sponsors Sound Community Bank and Olympic Medical Center. Proceeds go to several local organizations, including the Peninsula Trails Coalition and the Dungeness River Nature Center.

This year’s race featured repeat winners and new winners. Winning this year’s 10K was a repeat winner, Nico Errichetti of Port Townsend, who crushed the field with a time of 37 minutes, 17.98 seconds, winning by more than 3½ minutes.

In second place was Michael Higuera of Port Angeles (40:46.96), a repeat top placer, while third place was Matt Dale of Bremerton in 41:39.66.

Errichetti, 16, a member of the East Jefferson track and cross-country teams, also won the 10K in the December 2025 Jamestown S’Klallam Glow Run and the Elwha River Bridge Run in February.

“I’m trying to win all five plaques,” he said.

The other two races in the Run the Peninsula are the NODM and the Spruce Railroad Run in October. Errichetti plans to run the half-marathon at the NODM, which is about twice as long as a 10K.

While it was a beautiful day for cyclists and hikers on the Olympic Discovery Trail, it was actually a little warm for a 10K.

“It was really hot out there. Hotter than before,” Errichetti said.

The women’s winner was Jennifer Mathews of Belfair in 47:24.09. She is the cross-country coach at North Mason High School. This was her first time at the Sequim Railroad Bridge Run and her first win in a 10K.

“It feels pretty good actually,” she said.

Becca Manson, a basketball and soccer player for Port Angeles High School, was the second woman at 49:43.08, while third was Chelsea Bush of Edmonds (50:59.93).

Winning the 5K was a repeat winner, Sarah Paquet of Bothell, in a time of 19:29.29. Paquet won the Sequim race last year and was the top woman at the Spruce Railroad run in October, coming in a close second overall.

She said the heat didn’t affect her that much.

“The 10K’ers are going to feel it more,” she said.

The top male 5K runner was a newcomer, Mark LaGioia of Port Hadlock, who finished second overall in a time of 20:46.13.

“I tried to stay with her [Paquet] and hoped that she would burn herself out. It didn’t happen,” LaGioia said.

“It was warm, but it beats standing around at a starting line freezing,” LaGioia said.

It was also his first time at the Sequim race and his first win in just his third 5K.

The second-place woman in the 5K was Cassandra Karjalainen of Port Angeles in a time of 24:20.16, and third place was Janae Dale of Bremerton in 24:49.95.

The second-place male was Ken Reiten of University Place in 21:39.65, and third place was Josh Krzysiak of Port Angeles in 23:32.92.

Addie Killam of Burien also won the 10K wheelchair division in a time of 44:41.1. That was the fifth-best overall 10K time.

To view full results, go to https://tinyurl.com/SequimBridgeResults2026.

The next race in the Run the Peninsula series is the NODM between Blyn and Port Angeles on June 6-7. This race includes a full marathon, a half-marathon, a 10K, a 5K and a children’s marathon over two days.

Sequim Railroad Bridge Run

Top finishers

1oK Wheelchair — Addie Killam, 44:41.10 (Fifth-best overall time).

10K Men — Nico Errichetti, first, 37:17.98; Michael Higuera, second, 40:46.96; Matt Dale, third, 41:39.66; Scott Clayton, fourth, 42:20.58; Silas McKim, fifth, 44:54.80; Nels Larson, sixth, 45:19.02; Jameson Grice, seventh, 46:19.42; Brandon Sherlinksi, eighth, 46:57.96; Williams Hatch Jr., ninth, 47:42.59; William Crimbring, 10th, 48:24.48.

10K Women — Jennifer Mathews, first, 47:24.09; Becca Manson, second, 49:43.08; Chelsea Bush, third, 50:59.93; Kelly Ganzen, fourth, 51:28.53; Marie Haller, fifth, 51:34.77; Lucy French, sixth, 52:33.21; Rachel King, seventh, 52:37.38; Julie Klapstein, eighth, 53:37.56; Leslie Hill, ninth, 53:37.63; Jennie Peterson Lambert, 10th, 53:53.78.

5K Men — Mark LaGioia, first, 20:46.13; Ken Reiten, second, 21:39.65; Josh Krzysia, third, 23:32.92; Jake Haskins, fourth, 24:01.15; Jamie Schroepfer, fifth, 24:11.03; Martin Galvin, sixth, 24:19.05; Jaden Edwards, seventh, 24:24.8; Mark Skinner, eighth, 24:32.12; Caine Bryan, ninth, 24:33.10; Michael Schoeck, 10th, 25:36.

5K Women — Sarah Paquet, first, 19:29.29 (first overall); Cassandra Karjalainen, second, 24:20.16; Jenae Dale, third, 24:49.95; Sofia Doryland, fourth, 24:56.09; Audrey Veliz, fifth, 25:11.53; Alexis Neal, sixth, 25:19.91; Cecily Erickson, seventh, 25:28.24; Celbie Karjalainen, eighth, 25:28.61; Arwen Osborne, ninth, 25:36.47; Morgan Fairbanks, 10th, 26:14.87.