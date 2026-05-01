Sequim High School announces Students of the Month

Throughout the school year, Sequim High School staff recognizes Students of the Month for their outstanding achievements across academic departments. SHS staff commend these students for their dedication and contributions to their respective programs.

Students are listed by month, along with the staff member who nominated them and the department in which they were recognized.

November 2025

• Keylee Disinski, nominated by Mrs. Brouillard for Math

• Lily Sparks, nominated by Mr. Vander Velde for Social Studies

• Addison Hoffman, nominated by Mrs. Raemer for English

• Elizabeth Howard, nominated by CTE Department for CTE

• Jonas Packer, nominated by Ms. Valdez for World Languages

• Ethan Schuenemann, nominated by Mrs. Jenne for Science

• Kaiden Sorenson-Walker, nominated by Mrs. Houser for SPED

• Anji Wolfley, nominated by Mrs. Romberg for PE/Health/SOS

• Ben Najera, nominated by Mr. Rodes for Choir/Band/Art

December 2025

• Colby Verdu, nominated by Mr. Ditlefsen for Math

• Westley French, nominated by Mr. Corcoran for Social Studies

• Haylee Watkins, nominated by Mrs. Reichner for English

• Trinity Devlin, nominated by Mr. Kleinberg for CTE

• Jackson Hines, nominated by Ms. Miller for World Languages

• Areya Weston Webb, nominated by Mr. McFarlen for Science

• Peyton Dinius, nominated by Ms. Sagara for SPED

• Harmony Eller, nominated by Mrs. Shingleton for Health

• Jac Curtin, nominated by Mr. Baros for Choir/Band/Art

January 2026

• Natalie Elliot, nominated by Mr. Dotlich for Math

• Rhys Cameron, nominated by Mrs. Pozernick for Social Studies

• Emerson Jacobs, nominated by Mrs. Romberg for English

• Jojo Vuckel, nominated by Mr. McFarlen for CTE

• Riley Downs, nominated by Ms. DeAngelo for World Languages

• Megan Reeves, nominated by Mr. Rapelje for Science

• Mya Ostlund, nominated by Mrs. Ward for Academic

• Kristine Prorok, nominated by Mr. Thorson for SOS

• Lexi Reichenbach, nominated by Mrs. Maxwell for Art

February 2026

• Eden Schubert, nominated by Mrs. McDaniel for Math

• Colby Verdu, nominated by Mr. Vandervelde for Social Studies

• Sophia Childress, nominated by Mrs. Westman for English

• Story Snow, nominated by Mr. Moore for CTE

• Penelope Lozano, nominated by Ms. Valdez for World Languages

• Gavin Albers, nominated by Mrs. Seelye for Science

• Xavier Devlin, nominated by Mrs. Ward for Academic

• Glen McCarter, nominated by Mr. Wiker for PE/Health/SOS

• Paddy Brooks, nominated by Mr. Rodes for Choir/Band/Art

March 2026

• Aeden Sisson, nominated by Mr. Brooks for Math

• Lewis Irven, nominated by Mr. Corcoran for Social Studies

• Kaydan Scouller, nominated by Ms. DeAngelo for English

• Chevy Kelvy, nominated by Mr. Phillips for CTE

• Peyten Njalsson, nominated by Mrs. Miller for World Languages

• Yehuda Epelboim, nominated by Mr. Sullivan for Science

• Colin Cheever, nominated by Mrs. Feser for Academic

• Addison Pease, nominated by Mr. Thorson for PE/Health/SOS

• Kate Brouillard, nominated by Mr. Baros for Choir/Band/Art