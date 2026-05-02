Liggins Landscaping named SBA Seattle District Rural Small Business of the Year

Sequim-based Liggins Landscaping and Maintenance, owned by Darrin and Alicia Liggins, has been named the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 2026 Seattle District Rural Small Business of the Year.

Part of National Small Business Week May 3-9, the SBA Seattle District Rural Small Business of the Year award recognizes small business owners in rural areas who demonstrate staying power and substantiated history as an established business with at least three years of business operation. Winners must also show growth in net worth and business expansion, increase in jobs and sales, innovativeness of products or services, response to adversity, and contributions to community-oriented projects.

Since launching in 2019, Liggins Landscaping and Maintenance has grown from a one-person operation into a family-owned enterprise with five employees serving clients across Clallam County with landscaping and yard maintenance services. In addition, the owners have focused their efforts on supporting others through job creation and community service. They are the founders of the nonprofit Having Understanding Means Acting Now, or H.U.M.A.N., which provides workforce assistance and other services.

The Liggenses support the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Sequim Food Bank and other community organizations.

“Liggins Landscaping isn’t really about us,” Darrin Liggins stated in a press release. “We have been given blessings in life and the opportunity to give blessings back, and that’s really what we do best.”

A celebration honoring local SBA winners from Washington and the SBA Seattle District — which serves Washington state and northern Idaho — will take place Wednesday, May 6, at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.