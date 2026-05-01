City celebrates Arbor Day in Carrie Blake Community Park
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 1, 2026
The City of Sequim honored Arbor Day on Friday, April 24 with ceremonial tree plantings by the Water Reuse Site’s retention pond in the northern part of Carrie Blake Community Park.
Mayor Rachel Anderson read a proclamation for the event celebrating 10 years for Sequim being designated a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Ty Brown, Sequim’s operations manager, said he’s participated in the event for 15 years and feels this “preserves and enhances the beauty within our community.”
“People really seem to enjoy the beauty of these trees,” he said.