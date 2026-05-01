Season’s first walking tour at Woodcock Gardens set for May 7

The first guided walking tour of the season at Woodcock Demonstration Garden in Sequim will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

The first guided walking tour of the season at Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road in Sequim, will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

The tour will include Woodcock’s history, a description of the free classes being offered and what is new in the gardens. The Demonstration Garden is now in full production with Master Gardeners working to bring about vegetables for the food bank, planting and pruning flower, shrub and herb beds, and applying creativity in design for the community to enjoy. They have put together a walking self-guided tour map for easy reference as visitors stroll along with a Master Gardener tour guide.

The gardens have new additions every year. The newest additions are trellis fruit trees and wildflower gardens and the expansion of the orchard and soft fruits area. The Accessible Garden is now in the completion phase, and a garden of mushrooms has been useful in culinary delights.

Visitors can pick up a 2026 Event Schedule for all the free classes being offered at the gardens and in Port Angeles.

After the guided tour, guests will be free to stroll around the gardens and speak with Master Gardeners as they work.

The Woodcock Demonstration Garden is a 2.74-acre site that has been in operation for over 35 years and is open to the public for educational learning.