Parenting in Focus: Keeping discipline fair

By Cynthia Martin

for the Sequim Gazette

Throughout a child’s growing years, fair discipline is essential. Discipline is part of learning life’s lessons. When your child does something wrong, it’s important to respond — but how you respond matters just as much as that you respond. It’s best to start with small, reasonable consequences and only increase them if necessary. Children naturally test limits, and they test them even more when those limits are inconsistent.

Whenever possible, rely on natural consequences. This is often the easiest — and most effective — form of discipline. Natural consequences allow children to experience the results of their behavior, as long as it does not put them in danger. For example, if your child deliberately drops her cereal on the floor, she may run out of cereal. Don’t replace it. If she throws and breaks a toy, she won’t be able to play with it anymore. Children often learn best when they see the outcome for themselves.

Logical consequences require a bit more involvement from parents. These are moments when you step in and clearly connect behavior with outcome. For example, if your child refuses to pick up her toys, tell her that you will put them away for the rest of the day. When using logical consequences, it is essential to mean what you say and to follow through immediately. There is no need to yell or raise your voice. Calm, firm responses are far more effective.

No matter your child’s age, there are some general guidelines to keep in mind:

Stay calm. No matter how frustrating the behavior, yelling teaches children that losing control is acceptable. If you feel overwhelmed, step away briefly until you can respond calmly.

Balance criticism with encouragement. Too much criticism can be damaging. Help your child understand that you are unhappy with the behavior, not with her. She needs to know she is loved, even when she makes mistakes.

Avoid excessive praise. While encouragement is important, constant praise is not necessary. Children benefit most from genuine, meaningful feedback.

Don’t dwell on the negative. Focus on what your child does right. Saying, “I like how you put all your toys away” is far more effective than pointing out past failures.

Avoid physical punishment. Spanking has not been shown to be more effective than other discipline methods and often increases anger and aggression.

Be a good role model. Children learn more from what you do than from what you say.

Discipline is teaching. It helps children learn right from wrong, and it changes as they grow and as situations change. When discipline is calm, consistent, and focused on learning rather than punishment, children are far more likely to understand — and to grow from the experience.