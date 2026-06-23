Annual Petals Pathways Home Garden Tour takes place this weekend

The Petals & Pathways Home Garden Tour will be in Port Angeles on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event features eight unique locations ranging from the meditative Memorial Garden at Captain Joseph House to the hike along the Wandering Woods trail for the more adventurous walker. Each garden will have Master Gardeners on site to assist and inform the garden enthusiast.

Tickets are $20 each and are available at clallammgf.org and at these locations: Sunny Farms Country Store, 261461 Highway 101 in Sequim, and Airport Garden Center, 2200 W. Edgewood Dr. in Port Angeles.

The Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County hosts these annual tours as a fundraiser, thanks to homeowners who share their garden creations.The tours, along with the annual plant sale at Woodcock Demonstration Garden in Sequim, help support the Foundation’s many community projects.

The Master Gardener Selection Committee looks for diversity, accessibility and creativity in every garden selected. Each garden has been thoughtfully named to reflect their owner’s vision and creativity. In addition to the aforementioned locations, this year’s selections also include a beautiful haven created amongst five acres of wild woodland and raw pastures, a colorful oasis featuring 82 different varieties of roses and a little garden with some unusual plants on a bluff above the Strait.

The following is a brief description of the gardens featured on this year’s tour. They were provided by the Master Gardener owners and edited by Gigi Greenberg.

Story Gardens

This garden tells the story of Duane and Marsha’s journey to make a beautiful, peaceful, magical healing environment. It began with five acres in 2009 among wild woodland and raw pastures. Together they have gathered salvage materials to construct several small buildings they call home. Their joy in collecting vintage trucks and old equipment as well as a variety of repurposed items set the backdrop for thousands of bulbs and a variety of roses, shrubs and trees.

Walk past the lavender clematis and white wisteria arbor to encounter ground covers in bloom forming a river of blue. Visions of maples from mature — tall to bushy — charm create dimensions against the horizon. These collections and plantings form islands of gardens throughout the property, each with a story of love and devotion to family, friends and pioneers that contribute their history.

Twenty tons of hand-collected rock provide architectural form. Follow the pathways between the many gardens and take the stone steps provided to some areas where the property slopes. Seating throughout and several picnic areas welcome visitors to pause and take in the beautiful landscape.

Outside in the Garden Retreat

Ten years ago we purchased our home and set about clearing the old overgrown ivy and brambles. With no real vision in mind, it evolved with us around the idea of a quiet refuge from the hustle and bustle of life. This space gave us the ability to clear our heads and de-stress. We wanted to share our experience.

The magnificent old cherry tree became one of the focal points. As the years passed, new elements were added, winding paths, arches for our 150 roses, a multitude of vignettes with seating areas, a pond, vegetable garden, outdoor cooking spaces, a covered deck, hammock and tranquil water features. The numerous winding paths and peaceful seating areas for quiet reflection and relaxation set the mood for a tranquil existence.

Captain Joseph House

After the death of her son, Captain Joseph W. Schultz in Afghanistan on Memorial Day weekend 2011, Betsy Schultz embraced a vision of transforming her existing cottage garden into a memorial garden as part of a retreat center for Gold Star families. She worked with area contractors and a team of volunteers to create a quiet, peaceful landscape that would be low maintenance and serve as a backdrop for reflection and healing.

Come and enjoy the tranquility and solace of this sacred space. Enter the garden via a walkway of remembrance lined with a variety of ferns, ornamental grasses, hostas, dwarf rhododendron, Spanish lavender and heather. Note the splashes of seasonal color. There are many places to sit and reflect.

The focal point of the garden is a labyrinth which is an ancient spiritual tool for contemplation. The center is marked by an evening-lit stained glass Gold Star.

Everything about this memorial garden speaks of reflection and remembrance. As an added bonus, Betsy has offered an exclusive tour of the Captain Joseph House on tour day for all Garden Tour ticket holders.

The Colorful Oasis

Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Port Angeles is a small paradise that homeowners Cherish and Bryon call The Colorful Oasis. The journey begins near a small birch grove at the front of the house then winds under an elegant and stately Japanese maple.

Upon entering the garden through the side gate, visitors are often captivated by the 82 different varieties of roses. The vibrant colors and harmonious design immediately bring a soothing sense of balance. The custom metal work is uniquely designed to complement the space and lend structure to climbing roses, clematis and grape. The tan gravel path winds past rose breeding projects, cuttings for propagation and playful artwork.

Cherish, an accomplished artist and gardener who uses roses from her garden in her artwork, said, “My goal is to have a space overflowing with color. A space where there’s thoughtful design that feels like its own little work of art.”

Charmer With a View

This lovely little garden on a bluff above the Strait enjoys a marine climate that allows the owners to grow some unusual plants. Fan palms, ginger, fuchsia, angel’s fishing rods and giant honey bush flourish in this garden.

Deer visit daily and have taught the owners which plants they will leave alone, and which need to be planted behind the fence. Herbs and vegetables share beds with the landscape plants and many of the flowers self-seed every year for a charming cottage garden effect. A dense salal hedge edges the bluff in the backyard, providing wildlife habitat and a barrier while nasturtiums tumble down the slope overlooking the strait.

PJ’s Garden

Snuggled into houses across the street from Hamilton Elementary School is the cozy house and garden of PJ and Russ Morrison. At the front door is a little patio shaded by grape vines and a variety of potted plants to invite you to sit back and enjoy.

PJ and Russ moved into the garage in 1981 and started to enlarge and transform their little house into a vibrant oasis. Inside, PJ’s design flair combines soothing colors with cheerful bursts of brightness which emanates into the garden outside.

As you stroll the yard, you’ll be enchanted by lilacs, ferns, and rhododendrons, all artfully arranged. The back garden features perennials, cheerful pots, and cleverly irrigated raised beds filled with fruits and veggies. A small greenhouse attached to the garage overwinters geraniums and gives a respite from the gray days. There are unique plants like Mountain Doghobble, Spotting Dotty, and the whimsical mouse plant for everyone to enjoy.

Money’s Wonderland

Can you fix what is broken? The Moneys say, absolutely! They enthusiastically embrace the upcycle philosophy of creating beauty from the broken or discarded. In every nook and cranny, fence and wall, they have repaired and incorporated the discarded. They have the rare gift of bringing joy through seeing the potential beauty in junk.

Alongside beautiful plants, their landscaping features fountains, multiple patios, and several unusual specimen plants. Robin’s “she shed” incorporates recycled windows and allows her more delicate plants to thrive. At night, they light their garden and transform it into a magical whimsical wonderland.

Take a Walk on the Wild Side

Come explore the Wandering Woods Trail! This camera-ready hike loops around a serene 3 ¼-acre property nestled in the woods. It’s possible that somewhere along this 1/3 mile footpath you’ll run into your feline trail hosts Wednesday and Pugsley. Though they may decide to take a shortcut, we ask that you follow the trail.

As you travel along, you’ll discover locations like the Roadhouse, Sasquatch Hollow, the Birdhouse, Faerie Glen, the Lighthouse, and Storyteller’s Tree. There’s literally something for everyone!

Once you’ve finished exploring along the trail, head on over to the gardens near the house. The surrounding greenery is the perfect backdrop for brightly colored plantings. Wandering Woods trail and garden make it a real woodland treat.