Responder Blotter — June 24, 2026
Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
June 14
9:20 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pierson Lane
1:37 p.m. — Brush fire, 900 block of North Malia Lane
5:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 1200 block of West Washington St.
6:26 pm. — Trespassing, 1000 block of West Washington St.
7:34 p.m. — Animal abuse, 1200 block of West Washington St.
June 15
5:39 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of River Road
5:48 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Seventh Ave.
7:33 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.
June 16
11:07 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Dryke Road
11:29 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Amethyst Drive
12:08 p.m. — Fraud, 6000 block of Old Olympic Highway
1:18 p.m. — Assault, 900 block of Hooker Road
3:35 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block of Autumn Road
8:15 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.
8:33 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Riverside Road
June 17
1:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.
2:15 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of Gillis Ave.
4:03 p.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of Smithfield Drive
4:54 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 700 block of West Anderson Road
5:17 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Cline Road/ Mains Road
6:03 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Second Ave.
6:17 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.
7:55 p.m. — Assault, intersection of East Anderson Road/ Towne Road
June 18
7:24 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Antler Court
10:25 a.m. — Animal abuse, 1400 block of Ward Road
5:28 p.m. — Animal abuse, 900 block of West Washington St.
6:34 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 500 block of Toad Road
11:17 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of East Washington St.
June 19
8:12 a.m. — Assault, 100 block of Kasiana Way
8:17 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Cedar Creek Drive
11:09 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 400 block of Broadview Drive
2:39 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
5:29 p.m. — Assault, 600 block of West Hemlock St.
9:19 p.m. — Drug violation, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
10:49 p.m. — Prowler, 100 block of Business Park Loop
11:02 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 3600 block of Old Olympic Highway, Port Angeles
June 20
1:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block of Oyster House Road
7:57 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of River Run Road/ Taylor Cutoff Road
9:02 a.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of San Juan Drive/ Hurricane Ridge Drive
12:52 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of Cat Lake Road
1:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Washington St.
1:49 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1110 block of West Sequim Bay Road
2:44 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.
5:51 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.
7:29 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 Riah Road
10:23 p.m. — Brush fire, 5000 block of Happy Valley Road