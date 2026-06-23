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Responder Blotter — June 24, 2026

Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

June 14

9:20 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pierson Lane

1:37 p.m. — Brush fire, 900 block of North Malia Lane

5:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 1200 block of West Washington St.

6:26 pm. — Trespassing, 1000 block of West Washington St.

7:34 p.m. — Animal abuse, 1200 block of West Washington St.

June 15

5:39 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of River Road

5:48 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Seventh Ave.

7:33 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

June 16

11:07 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Dryke Road

11:29 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Amethyst Drive

12:08 p.m. — Fraud, 6000 block of Old Olympic Highway

1:18 p.m. — Assault, 900 block of Hooker Road

3:35 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block of Autumn Road

8:15 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

8:33 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Riverside Road

June 17

1:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.

2:15 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of Gillis Ave.

4:03 p.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of Smithfield Drive

4:54 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 700 block of West Anderson Road

5:17 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Cline Road/ Mains Road

6:03 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Second Ave.

6:17 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

7:55 p.m. — Assault, intersection of East Anderson Road/ Towne Road

June 18

7:24 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Antler Court

10:25 a.m. — Animal abuse, 1400 block of Ward Road

5:28 p.m. — Animal abuse, 900 block of West Washington St.

6:34 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 500 block of Toad Road

11:17 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of East Washington St.

June 19

8:12 a.m. — Assault, 100 block of Kasiana Way

8:17 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Cedar Creek Drive

11:09 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 400 block of Broadview Drive

2:39 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

5:29 p.m. — Assault, 600 block of West Hemlock St.

9:19 p.m. — Drug violation, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

10:49 p.m. — Prowler, 100 block of Business Park Loop

11:02 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 3600 block of Old Olympic Highway, Port Angeles

June 20

1:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block of Oyster House Road

7:57 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of River Run Road/ Taylor Cutoff Road

9:02 a.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of San Juan Drive/ Hurricane Ridge Drive

12:52 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of Cat Lake Road

1:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Washington St.

1:49 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1110 block of West Sequim Bay Road

2:44 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

5:51 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

7:29 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 Riah Road

10:23 p.m. — Brush fire, 5000 block of Happy Valley Road

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