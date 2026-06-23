Responder Blotter — June 24, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

June 14

9:20 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pierson Lane

1:37 p.m. — Brush fire, 900 block of North Malia Lane

5:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 1200 block of West Washington St.

6:26 pm. — Trespassing, 1000 block of West Washington St.

7:34 p.m. — Animal abuse, 1200 block of West Washington St.

June 15

5:39 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of River Road

5:48 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Seventh Ave.

7:33 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

June 16

11:07 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Dryke Road

11:29 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Amethyst Drive

12:08 p.m. — Fraud, 6000 block of Old Olympic Highway

1:18 p.m. — Assault, 900 block of Hooker Road

3:35 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block of Autumn Road

8:15 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

8:33 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Riverside Road

June 17

1:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.

2:15 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of Gillis Ave.

4:03 p.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of Smithfield Drive

4:54 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 700 block of West Anderson Road

5:17 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Cline Road/ Mains Road

6:03 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Second Ave.

6:17 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

7:55 p.m. — Assault, intersection of East Anderson Road/ Towne Road

June 18

7:24 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Antler Court

10:25 a.m. — Animal abuse, 1400 block of Ward Road

5:28 p.m. — Animal abuse, 900 block of West Washington St.

6:34 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 500 block of Toad Road

11:17 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of East Washington St.

June 19

8:12 a.m. — Assault, 100 block of Kasiana Way

8:17 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Cedar Creek Drive

11:09 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 400 block of Broadview Drive

2:39 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

5:29 p.m. — Assault, 600 block of West Hemlock St.

9:19 p.m. — Drug violation, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

10:49 p.m. — Prowler, 100 block of Business Park Loop

11:02 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 3600 block of Old Olympic Highway, Port Angeles

June 20

1:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block of Oyster House Road

7:57 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of River Run Road/ Taylor Cutoff Road

9:02 a.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of San Juan Drive/ Hurricane Ridge Drive

12:52 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of Cat Lake Road

1:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Washington St.

1:49 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1110 block of West Sequim Bay Road

2:44 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

5:51 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

7:29 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 Riah Road

10:23 p.m. — Brush fire, 5000 block of Happy Valley Road