Port Scandalous Roller Derby tries to round up Rodeo City in bout

The Port Scandalous Roller Derby team and Rodeo City Roller Derby team faced off on May 30 in Sequim with Rodeo City coming out with the victory. Port Scandalous hosts its next bout on July 11 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club.

Port Scandalous Roller Derby faced off against Rodeo City Roller Derby on May 30 in the Sequim Boys & Girls Club with Rodeo City jumping out to an early lead of about 50 points.

However, Port Scandalous dug in and kept that gap from growing for the rest of the game, showing strong determination and teamwork, players said.

One big moment came from Summit Slayer, No. 24, who put together an exciting 28-point jam. With only two blockers on the track to start while teammates served penalties, Summit Slayer took advantage of every scoring opportunity before the rest of the blockers returned to help finish the jam.

The bout also gave Port Scandalous a chance to test some new offensive strategies learned at recent clinics, and it was a great first bout experience for several newer skaters in attendance, teammates said, and despite Rodeo City earning the win (192-143), Port Scandalous walked away with valuable experience, exciting highlights, and plenty to be proud of.

Port Scandalous hosts its next bout on Saturday, July 11 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club, 400 W. Fir St.

Find tickets at portscandalousrollerderby.com.

Other bouts are scheduled for Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.