A&E BRIEFS — June 24, 2026

OTA presents ‘Walk in the Woods’

Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., presents the Reader’s Theatre play “A Walk in the Woods” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

The show by Lee Blessing and directed by Cathy Dodd is set against the backdrop of the Cold War with an imagined version of real events where between 1981 and 1984, American Paul Nitze and Russian Yuli Kvitsinsky met in the mountains along the Swiss and French border for unofficial negotiations to limit the nuclear weapons arsenals in the United States and Russia (then the Soviet Union). What followed was a political and diplomatic back and forth as both countries attempted to save face and emerge as dominant. Blessing’s two-man play is a sharp, engaging look at what might have transpired during those secret meetings in the woods. For tickets, call 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, or visit olympictheatrearts.org.

Grand Olympics Chorus workshop

Grand Olympics Chorus is having a nine-week workshop starting Wednesday, July 8 and ending with a performance at the 9/11 ceremony in Port Angeles. The workshop will be Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at QFC Shopping Center, Suite E-103 (near Dollar Tree), 990 E. Washington St. in Sequim.

“Raise Your Voice in Harmony and Friendship” will bring women together to learn about the unique sound of women’s barbershop and learn some songs while making new friends. For more information, email to info@grandolympicschorus.org.

Art gallery event to focus on lavender

Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St. in Sequim, is hosting a reception on Friday, July 17 — the start of Sequim Lavender Weekend — from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring Lavender Festival art contest winner Jandi Small, along with lavender artwork by gallery artists.

Small will be on hand to sign festival posters and talk about her art. Throughout the month of July, the gallery is displaying lavender-themed work by gallery artists, who will also be in attendance at the reception. Light refreshments will be served, and the event is open to the public at no charge.

More information can be found at bluewholegallery.com. Blue Whole Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fiber artists to display works

Sequim textile artists Lora Armstrong and Linda Carlson are among 13 members of Peninsula Fiber Artists whose textile art will be part of the “Fiber Unbound” display at The Mead Werks at Wilderbee Farm, 223 Cook Ave. Ext., in Port Townsend starting July 31.

In addition to Sequim, the artists are from Poulsbo, Port Hadlock, PortTownsend, and Port Angeles (Merrie Jo Schroeder).

“Fiber Unbound” will be on view from noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Nov. 1. Most pieces will be available for purchase, with prices ranging from $40 to $3,800, with several priced at $200 or less.

Vibrant colors, detailed beading, embroidery, applique, mixed media, 3D sculptures and even a tote bag are featured in the 37 textile art pieces that will be part of the exhibit.

For more information, see the Peninsula Fiber Artists website (sda-np.com), the group’s Facebook page, contact Wilderbee Farm via wilderbeefarm.com/copy-of-tasting-room or call 360-379-2434.