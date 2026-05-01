Police exhibit on display at Sequim Civic Center

An exhibit of the Sequim Police Department, highlighting different divisions and specialty assignments, will be on display in the Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., throughout May in recognition of National Police Week. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week.

Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC during Police Week to participate in a number of planned events that honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The memorial service began in 1982 as a gathering in Senate Park of approximately 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement.

There were 111 line of duty deaths in the United States in 2025. There have been 30 as of April 14 this year. The Clallam County Sheriff’s office will host a bell ringing ceremony in Liberty Park (next to the Clallam County Courthouse in Port Angeles) on Friday, May 15, at 1:30 p.m. to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

To learn more about National Police Week, visit concernsofpolicesurvivors.org/.