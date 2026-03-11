LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — March 11, 2026

Favoring lawbreakers

So the Police Chief Mike Hill won’t help enforce immigration. Not only can’t he, he doesn’t want to either. It would seem that the entirety of the leadership in Sequim feels the same.

As a law abiding member of society, I stand with President Trump and his efforts through ICE. Washington State has given cover by declaring itself a sanctuary, but at great cost. The federal dollars that we rely upon for many necessary government functions are given grudgingly if at all. So Washington State comes to us for increased taxes to help make up the shortfall. So not only did we pay our federal taxes, but now we have to pay more to our state to make up for the federal dollars being withheld.

Thanks, Bob Ferguson, for suing the first Trump administration 99 times. You put a target on all our backs. But hey, at least the people here illegally can rest easy knowing they are bleeding my bank accounts dry for their sake.

I need Sequim businesses for some things, but know this: from this point forward, if a business in Port Angeles has what I need, I’m going there with my money. The city of Sequim puts illegal lawbreakers ahead of law abiding citizens.

Mark A. White

Port Angeles

State of the Union

We have been assured by the President that all is well. Our economy is booming. We are entering a new golden age and we are sure to grow tired of all the winning, winning, winning. And the only thing that is required of anyone wishing to reside in this fantasy land is a willing suspension of belief.

You must be willing to pretend that prices are going down when they are actually going up or that tariffs are a panacea for all our economic woes. And if you encounter any inconvenient truths that can’t be twisted by “alternative facts,” then those truths can easily be covered up by the machinations of corrupt judges, hidden behind a million redactions or obscured by smokescreens generated by illegal wars.

We are told by this administration: “We live in the real world — that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power.” In other words, might makes right. The end justifies the means. We no longer need concern ourselves with questions of right or wrong — good or ethical.

International affairs are a zero-sum game.

We no longer have allies, only opponents. Weaker countries that “don’t have the cards” are not deserving of our consideration let alone our protection.

All international interactions are completely transactional.

Cryptocurrency, unearned awards and political favors are all acceptable forms of payment.

Shouldn’t our government reflect our values rather than the whims of an unhinged tyrant?

Robert Fletcher

Sequim

Sending out an SOS

If you are like me there is so much good feeling when returning home to our place of comfortable and familiar surroundings. Now I don’t know where we are or where we’re heading.

I’m sending out an SOS but I don’t know who’s able to help.

For certain, humans will keep on killing other humans, abusing them and making life on this planet unsustainable.

There is blood on the hands of the damned and some scars we will never be able to erase.

Why do we behave this way? Look what we have become. I can’t make sense of it all.

The founding principles in our country have been trashed.

The people in charge are evil and broken without ethical boundaries or a moral compass.

It is ironic that America is ready to celebrate 250 years of struggle, sacrifice and advancement.

I see ways to rise up above the awful realities we experience each new day.

One way is to appreciate, enjoy and protect our beautiful surroundings while we can.

Secondly is for each of us to act with integrity and compassion as individuals and spread love. From time to time we can truly act as an angel for someone else and help them during time of need.

Thirdly, is to promote progressive, environmentally engaged, hard-working and ethical candidates for elected office.

Thank you for joining me in these goals.

Bill Biery

Sequim

Songs with a message

Instead of too many words I want to remind us about songs that have said more and have lasted a long time in our memory.

Remember Beatles/Revolution, Imagine/John Lennon, Michael Jackson/Heal the World, Barry McGuire/Eve of Destruction, What’s Going On?/Marvin Gaye, Cat Stevens/Peace Train, Bob Dylan/Blowing in the Wind?

Currently Sons of Legion writes and sings Power, and Remember My Name.

There are many more songs that send a clear message about respect, peaceful solutions and never giving up!

These songs are still appropriate for today and I hope you will be singing these songs out loud with all your hearts.

Singing is good for your soul and their message is good for your heart.

The current world situation is not okay; the world deserves better, and so do you. Being silent is not the answer. Do your part. You are not alone.

Eileen Cummings

Sequim