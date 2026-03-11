OPAS to present ‘The Story of Protection Island’

Swipe or click to see more

For many people, Protection Island National Wildlife Refuge holds mysterious appeal. The island, located inside the Strait of Juan de Fuca in Jefferson County, is closed to visitors, yet its close proximity to the mainland means it is never forgotten.

The 400-acre island’s history starts and ends with the S’Klallam people. Join Amos Almy, visitor services manager for the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s Refuge Management Program, for a free presentation titled “The Story of Protection Island — Where Birds Find Their Sanctuary.” Sponsored by the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society (OPAS), the talk will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road.

Participants will learn about the island’s cultural importance, agricultural destruction, and its significance to birds in the region.

Almy joined the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s Natural Resources Department in August 2024, bringing his background and work experience in environmental interpretation and education. The program is responsible for overseeing the management of Dungeness and Protection Island National Wildlife Refuges.

OPAS promotes birding and habitat conservation through science-based education, advocacy, and stewardship.