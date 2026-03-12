Borrow This Book: “Writing Mr. Wrong” by Kelley Armstrong

By Sarah Morrison

“Heated Rivalry,” the TV show based on Rachel Reid’s “Game Changers” Canadian hockey romance book series, is having a moment and receiving critical acclaim. Anyone who doesn’t read contemporary romance might never have considered that we’d be using the phrase “Canadian hockey romance,” but here we are!

Even if you’re not new to the romance genre, you might assume sports romances have limited appeal to non-athletes. However, some highly-rated recent romances feature sports, usually as a way to bring the characters into forced proximity or to set up the “meet cute.” With the engagement of Team USA hockey captain Hilary Knight and speedskater Brittany Bowe, it’s clear sports can be the perfect avenue for romance. Go, teams!

A great place to start with sports romances is “Writing Mr. Wrong” by Kelley Armstrong.

Gemma is an author who has been off her game thanks to a recent breakup. To punch up her novel, she takes inspiration from a bad boy from her past: Mason. She never intended for him to learn he’s the spark behind the problematic, “alpha male” hero in her historical romance novel. NHL star Mason has no idea that his invitation to a morning talk show is a set-up, nor that in romance novels, “hero” doesn’t always mean “the good guy.”

The pair’s on-air reunion is a bit of a disaster, but a sweet gesture from Mason afterwards goes viral. Gemma, hoping to boost sales of her book and secure a contract for more, and Mason, wanting to rehabilitate his off-ice image, agree to a fake dating set-up. Their staged flirting, however, transitions to something real.

Reading Gemma’s book, Mason is unsettled by aspects of his personality that he sees in the main character but investigating this discomfort results in real growth. Meanwhile, Mason encourages Gemma to rediscover parts of herself that she had shuttered during her previous relationship — and to question why she did so.

I love a second-chance romance, and this has the bonus of a well-executed fake dating set-up. With protagonists well into their 30s, this book is a nice change from romances frequently featuring New Adults: these two are refreshingly self-aware; they communicate with emotional maturity, but that doesn’t mean there’s no tension — they are both working to improve themselves. That’s hard work and sometimes causes conflict, even in the best of circumstances.

Other reviewers said this book has “sizzling chemistry” and “vividly described settings” (it’s set in Vancouver, BC, and the misty skies and rocky beaches will have readers feeling right at home). “Writing Mr. Wrong” is available at the North Olympic Library System. Find it in the catalog at NOLS.org to place a hold with your library card.

For more sport romances, take a shot at:

• Meryl Wilsner’s “Cleat Cute” (soccer; TV adaptation in the works!)

• Lyssa Kay Adam’s “The Bromance Book Club” (baseball)

• Tessa Bailey’s “Big Shots” series (football, hockey and baseball)

• Lexi LaFleur Brown’s “Shoot Your Shot” (even more hockey for that Winter Olympics/Paralympics love!)

_____________

Sarah Morrison is a librarian with the North Olympic Library System