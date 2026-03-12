City hires new economic development director

The City of Sequim has announced the hiring of Karla Boughton as community and economic development director. She started in the role last month after having served as interim director since last October.

Boughton has more than 30 years of experience in municipal planning, including serving for five years as the planning and economic development director for the City of Poulsbo. She teaches Environmental Law & Policy and other courses as an adjunct instructor for Western Washington University.

Boughton’s professional accomplishments have earned her several state and regional awards, including the Washington State Governor’s Smart Communities Award and a Puget Sound Regional Council’s VISION 2040 Award.

She has a Master’s degree in public administration from Seattle University and a Bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Washington.

“Karla has established herself as a regional subject matter expert in her short time with the City of Sequim,’ City Manager Matthew Huish stated in a press release announcing the hiring. “She is working tirelessly to update our Comprehensive Plan while leading the Department of Community and Economic Development staff through a myriad of in-house process improvement changes.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Karla’s experience and expertise as a full-time member of the City of Sequim team.”