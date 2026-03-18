Food Bank celebrates former, current executive directors

Sequim Food Bank board members and staff stand together for a photo op to commemorate the transition between outgoing executive director Andra Smith and new director Jen Colmore. Colmore first worked as a volunteer and then the facility’s community engagement coordinator.

New Sequim Food Bank Executive Director Jen Colmore, second from right, introduces a blanket called “Agate Beach” donated by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe for outgoing Executive Director Andra Smith, on right. Colmore read a note from food bank board director Loni Greninger that said the blanket symbolized the process of agates becoming beautiful rocks from pressure and friction. Food bank staff wrapped Smith in the blanket as a thank you as she has taken a new job as the Washington Food Coalition’s executive director.

There was a celebratory mood at the Sequim Food Bank on Saturday for its “Hail and Farewell” event recognizing the achievements of now former Executive Director Andra Smith while sharing in the excitement for new director Jen Colmore.

Dozens of people including board directors, staff members, volunteers and community supporters gathered to share stories, food, gifts, tears, and several hugs.

Smith, who announced in November she had taken the job as executive director of the Washington Food Coalition after 10 years at the Sequim Food Bank, said it has been an honor to serve the community.

When Smith started as the food bank’s bookkeeper under former director Mark Ozias more than 10 years ago, Smith said a busy service day was serving 60 families, and now they see upwards of 160 families each service day with food now going out of the facility six days a week. Asked how she slept at night through hardships and increased demand, Smith said she sometimes didn’t.

“But a lot of times you do because you know that we’re all in this together and y’all have our back,” she said.

Ozias, now a Clallam County commissioner, said Smith had a keen eye for the food bank’s operations early on.

“What she’s done since then is really nothing short of miraculous,” he said.

He highlighted her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and that emergency responders turned to food banks for help.

“Andra was a leader among her peers, as she always is, to stand up and really help the community navigate those very difficult times,” Ozias said.

Board President Deon Kapetan said her leadership helped the food bank persevere and expand services during local and national hardships.

“One of my favorite things about watching Andra go through some early tough times and challenging times is that I always knew where her heart was,” she said.

“She would always do the hard work, and it was really easy to get behind her because she was willing to do the hard work, and when I say hard work, that means professionally with her team.”

Kapetan also said food banks across the state look to Sequim as a leader, and that Smith always wants to make food insecurity not feel shameful.

Smith said hiring Colmore makes the transition an easier one.

Colmore started as a volunteer and became its community engagement coordinator, leading the first community fundraiser Everyone at the Table raising more than $70,000.

“She’s been building relationships with volunteers and visitors, connecting with community partners, organizing events, and helping tell the food bank’s story,” Smith said.

“But more importantly, Jen understands the heart of this place. She understands that the food bank is about more than food. It’s about community, dignity and making sure that everyone feels welcome.”

Colmore has decades of executive nonprofit experience and since 2005 she has served as executive director of Living Compassion, a long-term nutrition, education, and economic development initiative in Zambia supporting more than 1,000 children and families.

“I’ve seen her thoughtfulness, her commitment, and how much she cares about the work, and about the people here,” Smith said of Colmore.

“I am so excited to see where you take this team and where the Sequim Food Bank goes next. This organization is so strong because of the people here. The volunteers who show up every day, and the community that believes in making sure everyone has a place at the table, and I truly can’t think of a better person to lead this into the next chapter.”

Colmore said working so close to Smith for the last year has been serendipitous seeing how she’s been a “leader that is so willing to do what needs to be done to lead the organization, but only when it’s needed, and to really let the team of volunteers, of staff, do what they do so well, and to allow them to have their own leadership in their own areas.

”That was a breath of fresh air for me, and I loved that in this organization,” she said.

As part of the celebration, Colmore, on behalf of Loni Greninger, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s council vice chair and a food bank board member, read a statement about a donated blanket called “Agate Beach” that staff wrapped around Smith to symbolize the process of agates becoming beautiful rocks from pressure and friction.

“Look at the beautiful work that has come to fruition and look at the beauty of your own personal growth as well,” Colmore said for Greninger. “Thank you for your service to the food bank and community, and cheers to your next season in the new position.”

Sequim Food Bank, 144 W. Alder St., offers distribution days from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays. A Mobile Food Pantry travels to set locations across the Sequim area Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, visit sequimfoodbank.org.