Parenting in Focus: Plan ahead for summer

The end of the school year is rapidly approaching, so now is the time to begin making plans for summer. Certainly, you want your child to have time to enjoy the good weather and spend time outdoors. But you also want to make sure there is time for learning. In reality, every season of the year can be a time for learning.

Make a point to pay attention to the grades and assignments your child brings home. Saving a few papers can give you clues about the areas where he may need additional practice or review. Keep some of those papers so you can revisit lessons during the summer months.

Another helpful step is to call or meet with your child’s teacher to discuss his progress and any areas where he may need extra help. Even a short 15-minute conversation can provide valuable ideas for summer learning. The teacher may also suggest books, websites, or activities that would be useful.

Even though learning should be part of every child’s summer, there should also be time for fun and new experiences. Have you considered a summer camp or activities through the Boys and Girls Club? Have you visited the Makah Museum and Cultural Center in Neah Bay? It is a unique place well worth seeing. What about the Feiro Marine Life Center in Port Angeles? It offers hands-on learning experiences that children enjoy without even realizing how much they are learning. Take a hike, go camping, or ride bicycles on a trail together and learn about nature.

Are you planning trips this summer? Travel can provide wonderful learning opportunities. Stop at local museums and explore them together. Encourage your child to read about the displays and ask him questions afterward. You can even turn it into a game by giving points for correct answers and rewarding him later with a frosty or smoothie.

Make sure social experiences are also part of your child’s summer. During the school year, school itself can become most of his social world. Summer offers opportunities to build friendships in different settings. Invite other children over and observe how he interacts with them. Learning how to get along with others is an important life skill.

Think about the responsibilities and projects you would like him to complete during the summer. Does he need to sort through clothes that no longer fit? Are there toys he no longer uses? Summer can be a good time to tackle projects that require extra time and attention.

Summer is valuable. Make the most of it for both you and your child. Enjoy it.