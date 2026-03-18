Photos courtesy Linda CarlsonThis quilt by Lynn Gilles of Sequim is called “Perfect Day.”

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Forty-three art quilts, fabric collages, silk paintings, sculptures and 3D pieces go on exhibit at Sequim Museum & Arts on April 1, created by Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Hadlock, Port Townsend and Bainbridge Island members of Peninsula Fiber Artists.

Most of the pieces are available for purchase from the 17 artists, many of whom will attend Sequim’s First Friday Art Walks April 3 and May 1 from 5-8 p.m. to discuss their work. Some will also sell such small items as note cards, pins and wallets.

The exhibit continues through May 30. Prices range from $95 to $14,500, with several pieces available for less than $300.

Participants in the exhibit are:

Sequim: Linda Carlson, ZeeLinda Dissinger, Celeste Kardonsky Dybeck, Liisa Fagerlund, Lynn Gilles, Marla Varner

Port Angeles: Evette Allerdings, Merrie Jo Schroeder

Port Hadlock: Larkin Jean Van Horn

Port Townsend: Angela Dideum, Leslie Dickinson, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Debra E. Olson, Susan Sawatzky, Ellen Thomas

Bainbridge Island: Donna Lee Dowdney

Sequim Museum & Arts is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no admission charge.

Peninsula Fiber Artists meets monthly for informative presentations and show-and-tell, alternating between Fort Worden and the Gardiner Community Center. Find a schedule at https://sda-np.com/meetings1. There is no admission charge.

The group also maintains a 24/7 walk-by exhibit at 675 Tyler in Port Townsend. Displays change every two months. For April and May, visitors can see the new pieces created when members anonymously swapped unfinished objects (UFOs) at an autumn meeting. Artwork will be displayed with photos of the original UFOs.