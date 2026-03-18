Responder Blotter — March 18, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

March 8

2:01 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Head Gate Road

4:11 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

5:27 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Buds Way

7:07 p.m. — Assault, 100 block of Coyote Meadow Lane

March 9

10:17 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2700 block of Port Williams Road

10:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

12:08 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Hemlock St.

2:54 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Parkwood Blvd.

7:29 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of North Fifth Ave.

10:17 p.m. — Automobile theft, 200 block of Choice Loop

March 10

7:58 a.m. — Power lines down, intersection of East Palmer St./ Sequim-Dungeness Way

3:28 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Harriette Lane

10:44 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 300 block of Happy Valley Road

March 11

10:50 a.m. — Fraud, intersection of South Sixth Ave./ West Prairie St.

11:48 a.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Daisy Lane

5:09 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 400 block of West Alder St.

March 12

9:22 a.m. — Harassment, 1400 block of North Doe Run Road

11:11 a.m. — Littering, 1500 block of Towne Road

11:52 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of West Eunice St.

4:10 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block of Palo Alto Road

March 13

1:15 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of South Brown Road

1:17 p.m. — Assault, 100 block of West Washington St.

9:53 p.m. — Vehicle wreck, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

March 14

6:58 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 300 block of House Road

7:18 p.m. — Bar check, 300 block of East Washington St.

7:41 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101

11:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101