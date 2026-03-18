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Responder Blotter — March 18, 2026

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

March 8

2:01 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Head Gate Road

4:11 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

5:27 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Buds Way

7:07 p.m. — Assault, 100 block of Coyote Meadow Lane

March 9

10:17 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2700 block of Port Williams Road

10:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

12:08 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Hemlock St.

2:54 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Parkwood Blvd.

7:29 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of North Fifth Ave.

10:17 p.m. — Automobile theft, 200 block of Choice Loop

March 10

7:58 a.m. — Power lines down, intersection of East Palmer St./ Sequim-Dungeness Way

3:28 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Harriette Lane

10:44 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 300 block of Happy Valley Road

March 11

10:50 a.m. — Fraud, intersection of South Sixth Ave./ West Prairie St.

11:48 a.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Daisy Lane

5:09 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 400 block of West Alder St.

March 12

9:22 a.m. — Harassment, 1400 block of North Doe Run Road

11:11 a.m. — Littering, 1500 block of Towne Road

11:52 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of West Eunice St.

4:10 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block of Palo Alto Road

March 13

1:15 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of South Brown Road

1:17 p.m. — Assault, 100 block of West Washington St.

9:53 p.m. — Vehicle wreck, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

March 14

6:58 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 300 block of House Road

7:18 p.m. — Bar check, 300 block of East Washington St.

7:41 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101

11:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

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