Sequim Super Kid: Mya Ostlund

Sequim High School junior Mya Ostlund has been chosen Sequim Super Kid for March because she is a dedicated student, natural leader, and positive role model in the community.

For the past 12 years, Ostlund has been part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, beginning in the Kinder Kids program and growing into one of the Club’s standout teens. Today, she serves as an intern, is the former secretary and an active member of Keystone, a teen leadership program, and is also a proud member of L Group, a girls’ mentoring program for girls ages 10 and up. Recently named Teen of the Month at the Boys & Girls Club, Ostlund leads by example — always willing to lend a hand, encourage younger members, and show up with a positive attitude.

At Sequim High School, Ostlund, 16, has earned a place on the honor roll every year. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond the classroom. She joined Girl Scouts as a Daisy in kindergarten and has worked her way up to the Ambassador level, demonstrating years of perseverance and leadership.

Ostlund’s dedication also shines at Laurel Lanes, where she began bowling at the age of 3. She officially joined the Saturday youth league at 5 and has participated every year, except for a brief pause during COVID-19. For the past three years, she has proudly competed on the high school bowling team.

When she’s not mentoring younger Club members or knocking down pins, Ostlund loves to bake. Her future plans include attending culinary school after graduation — a dream that perfectly blends her creativity and determination.

With her strong work ethic, generous spirit, and big goals, Mya Ostlund truly represents the very best of Sequim’s youth.