One person flown to Seattle for injuries after garage fire

Photo courtesy Clallam County Fire District 3/ Clallam County Fire District 3 reports that one man was flown to Harborview Medical Center for burns following a garage fire on the night of March 18 west of Sequim.

An unidentified male was flown to Harborview Medical Center on Thursday night due to injuries sustained in a garage fire west of Sequim.

Clallam County Fire District 3 reports that at 10:09 p.m. March 19, firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Tripp Road with Carlsborg Station 33 arriving first within seven minutes. They discovered a garage with smoke and flames coming out of windows.

The unidentified man was treated for burn injuries and flown by Life Flight to Harborview’s Burn Unit, according to Battalion Chief Chris Turner.

Two other residents rescued five puppies from the garage and refused transport for injuries, Turner said.

Firefighters deployed hoses and established a sustainable water supply from water tenders from career staff stations in Blyn, Carlsborg and Sequim.

No other structures were damaged from the fire, firefighters report.

A general alarm was requested with volunteers arriving on scene, and provided coverage throughout the fire district for any additional calls, Turner said.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

Patients’ statuses is unknown at this time.

As part of an automatic response agreement, Clallam 2 Fire & Rescue and a Port Angeles Fire Department Duty Chief responded and served as a rapid incident team throughout the incident.

CCFD3 responded with two fire engines, three water tenders, one medic unit, a battalion chief, multiple volunteer resources, and a fire investigator.