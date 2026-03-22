Irrigation Festival float rollout

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ This year’s Sequim Irrigation Festival royalty - princess Caroline Caudle (front left), prince Brayden Baritelle (front right), princess Emma Rhodes (back left) and queen Tilly Woods (back right) - wave during the rollout of the 2026 float designed by Guy Horton at 7 Cedars on Saturday, March 21 just before the start of the annual kickoff dinner and auction fundraiser. According to Festival Director Michelle Rhodes, this year’s fundraiser brought in $55,000 more than last year, which she said was significant considering that there were about 30 fewer attendees due to remodeling that forced the event to be held in a smaller space. This year’s festival, set for May 1-9, marks the 131st year for Washington’s oldest, longest, continuous-running festival.