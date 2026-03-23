Library full with thankful patrons

Patrons gather shortly before the Sequim Library reopened on Saturday, March 21. It closed for renovations just over two years ago.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ The east wall of the Sequim Library features a large windowed wall with a view to the outside stage and back seating area.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Ruth Scheet and Violet Bays read graphic novels together at a table together inside the renovated Sequim Library on reopening day.

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John Bays reads “Grumpkin” to his four-year-old daughter Linden in a seating area inside the renovated Sequim Library shortly after reopening on Saturday. “We’re big readers and we missed the library,” Bays said.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Seven-year-old Luna Anderson reads a book in one of the new nooks inside the Children’s Area inside the Sequim Library on March 21. Her mom, Mayor Rachel Anderson, said she’s taken her children to the library since they were born, so “it’s really important to us.”

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Nora, 8, and her mom Wynn Hannam of Sequim look through a copy of “Super Mario Manga Mania” at the Sequim Library’s reopening after going on a scavenger hunt through the new space.

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Siblings Angus and Zealand Higgs of Sequim are the first two patrons to officially enter the renovated Sequim Library on Saturday, March 21 after a countdown led by Branch Manager Emily Sly to let the group of patrons inside at 10 a.m.

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Richard Kay of Sequim is the first patron to check out an item at the renovated Sequim Library on March 21. He’s helped by Amika Parr, public service specialist. Kay said he spotted the photography book “America the Abandoned” by Bryan Sansivero on the shelf as he walked in and checked it out within a few minutes of the library opening.

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Patrons filled the aisles, computer stations, and new book nooks inside the Sequim Library, 640 N. Sequim Ave., on Saturday for its reopening after two years closed for expansion and renovations.

Reactions ranged from calling it “fancy” to feelings of thankfulness.

While looking through the movie section, Melody Roper of Sequim, an avid library user, called the new space “beautiful.”

“I’m just so happy for Sequim and the people,” she said.

North Olympic Library System (NOLS) staff report that 1,256 people visited on March 21 with 1,783 items checked out, and 36 patrons signed up for library cards.

Richard Kay of Sequim was the first patron to check out an item at the library within a few minutes of the 10 a.m. opening. He spotted the photography book “America the Abandoned” by Bryan Sansivero on a shelf upon walking into the new library that is more than 3,000 square feet bigger than before with all new furniture and more eco-friendly amenities.

Kay, a frequent library user, said he prefers physical books and that the library has been a “good resource” for him.

“The librarians have become my friends,” he said.

Sequim siblings Zealand Higgs, 10, and Angus Higgs, 7, were the first two patrons to officially enter the library on Saturday after a countdown led by Branch Manager Emily Sly.

Their mother Callie said she’s a lifelong library patron and that she met a core group of friends nearly 10 years ago taking Zealand to the library’s Family Storytime.

Saturday’s event was considered a soft opening with a grand reopening celebration to be announced later this year.

The library’s hours going forward will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Staff said programming is anticipated to start again this week, including Family Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. This week also features the movie showing of “The Life of Chuck” at 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, and Yarn Circle at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28.

Staff offer tours of the new building at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 26 and 28 starting in the community meeting room. RSVP is not required.

Expanding the library dates back 20-plus years, NOLS staff said, following the library system’s first feasibility study.

After a bond measure attempt in 2018 failed to build a new library, NOLS staff sought funding elsewhere.

NOLS’ board of trustees first approved $2 million from the library system’s capital reserves to launch facility planning in 2020 to match a Department of Commerce Library Capital Improvement Program grant.

SHKS Architects of Seattle was hired for the library’s design. Hoch Construction of Port Angeles was the project’s general contractor, and they enlisted many local subcontractors.

The library closed on March 10, 2024 to move to a temporary library that opened on April 1, 2024. Ground was broken on the project officially on April 24, 2024.

The approximate $10.7 million project will largely be funded by $9.1 million from state forest trust lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), staff report.

Two million dollars from timber revenues helped NOLS launch planning in 2020, while $1 million was used for construction from 2024-2026. Another $6.1 million in future timber revenue is designated to repay a 20-year low-interest loan NOLS recieved through the state’s LOCAL Program.

Community members also donated more than $1.5 million for the project, and grants helped pay for various elements, such as solar panels, and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification.

NOLS staff said library levy funds were not used to fund the Sequim expansion.

In an April 28 special election, all Clallam County voters will be asked for the first time in 15-plus years to support a levy lid lift to raise the library’s regular property tax levy from its current rate $0.28 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed valuation to $0.45 per $1,000 starting in 2027.

Staff said Washington limits NOLS’ annual property tax revenue growth to 1% per year, which hasn’t kept up with increased costs.

The levy supports more than 87% of NOLS’ operating budget for four branches and outreach services.

A homeowner with an assessed property value of $500,000 would see a $7.08 monthly increase or just under $85 more a year in property taxes.

For more information about the Sequim Library, visit nols.org. For more about the levy lid lift, visit nols.org/levy.