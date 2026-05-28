GLP-1 medications: What the science says

As a doctor, I get asked about weight loss medications almost every week. Patients come in with questions they have after reading news stories, social media posts and talking with friends. Some are hopeful. Some are skeptical. Most are just trying to figure out what is true. That is a completely reasonable place to be, and it is exactly what I want to help with.

GLP-1 medications work by mimicking a hormone your body already makes after you eat. That hormone helps control blood sugar, slows down digestion and tells your brain that you are full. Doctors have been prescribing this class of medication for type 2 diabetes for years. What is newer is using them at higher doses specifically to treat obesity, which is where you’ve likely come to learn about the medication.

For the right patient, the results can be significant. Many people see meaningful weight loss. Blood sugar control often improves. And for some patients, particularly those with heart disease or kidney disease, certain medications in this class have been shown to reduce the risk of serious complications. That is not hype. That is what the clinical trials have shown.

At the same time, I want to be honest about the limitations. Nausea and other digestive side effects are common, especially early on. Losing weight quickly without enough protein and physical activity can lead to muscle loss, which matters for long-term health. Some people stop the medication because of side effects before they see results. And when people stop, weight often returns, because the underlying biology has not changed.

These medications also are not appropriate for everyone. People with a history of certain cancers, pancreatitis, or serious gastrointestinal conditions need to approach them carefully or avoid them altogether. Cost and insurance coverage remain real obstacles for many patients.

The bottom line is this: GLP-1 medications are legitimate, well-studied treatments that can make a genuine difference for the right person. They are not a shortcut, and they are not a scam. They are one tool, and like any tool, they work best when used correctly, with proper medical guidance and realistic expectations.

If you are wondering whether weight loss medication might be appropriate for you, make an appointment to talk with your primary care provider. Through staying curious and open to treatment options, they can help guide you toward the right path for your health.

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Dr. Calvin Kuo is a primary care physician for Olympic Medical Physicians