OPA brings ‘Dorothy in Wonderland’ to stage this weekend only

Dorothy (Madelynn McIntyre) is held back by Alice (Tegan Avery) as they confront the Queen of Hearts (Roan Curran) during a scene of “Dorothy in Wonderland.” Students in sixth-10th grade have worked on the show in recent months.

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The cast of “Dorothy in Wonderland” through Olympic Peninsula Academy hosts three shows this weekend at Sequim High School Auditorium. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 29-30, and 1:30 p.m. May 30. The play “Stone in the Road” runs before the first two shows, and “Dorothy in Wonderland” actors present a “Gag Reel” at the final performance.

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A mash-up sequel is coming to Sequim High School’s stage.

Following Sequim High School’s operetta “The Wizard of Oz” in early May, Olympic Peninsula Academy is running its musical “Dorothy in Wonderland” this weekend.

Dorothy Gale (played by OPA sixth grader Madelynn McIntyre) is readying to leave Oz after the events of “The Wizard of Oz” when she and her Ozian friends are swept up in a twister and taken to Wonderland.

There, Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Lion and Toto meet Alice (Tegan Avery, a seventh grader), the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, March Hare, and more wild characters.

They must team up to defeat the Queen of Hearts (Roan Curran, an eighth grader) to return to their homes.

Shows are set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Sequim High School Auditorium, 601 N. Sequim Ave.

Saturday night’s show features a “Gag Reel” of scenes presented afterward written by students. Suggested donation for entry is $5.

OPA drama students in second-fifth grade also present “Stone in the Road” at the first two shows. Co-director Dee Dee Nielsen said it centers on a queen seeking someone kind and helpful to be hired as her helper, and many people come by, but will anyone have a kind heart?

Nielsen directs the shows with fellow OPA teacher Michele Canepa. The two have worked together to lead the program’s annual year-end shows since 2003.

This year, 57 students are involved between the two shows, and Nielsen said OPA performed “Dorothy in Wonderland” about 10 years ago.

She said it was “crazy happenstance” that the operetta performed “The Wizard of Oz” this year, but it has worked out well as they’ve found a real sense of community with Olympic Theatre Arts and the operetta being open to share costumes.

“Dorothy in Wonderland” also features several “powerhouses,” Nielsen said, including Madelynn and Tegan as Dorothy and Alice. It’s also brought out many opportunities for quieter students to step up and shine, Nielsen said, as she and Canepa choose plays to best fit the students they have performing.

Tegan said she’s been in five OPA plays and Alice is her first lead role. Both she and Roan, as the Queen of Hearts, say it’s a big deal to them

“It’s exciting,” Tegan said.

Madelynn said this is her fifth OPA play and she enjoys singing and acting.

“It’s so fun,” she said of “Dorothy in Wonderland.” “I really love the cast.”

Students have worked on the two shows since the beginning of this semester for a few months.

Roan, who has acted in another school’s plays and with OTA, said she likes being in a play with people she might otherwise not get to know and seeing their abilities come out.

She particularly enjoys seeing how actors interpret the script and incorporate their perspective into their characters.

“It’s coming together nicely,” Roan said.