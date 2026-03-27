City to replace 46 curb ramps through the summer

A months-long project to replace 46 curb ramps in the City of Sequim is set to begin on March 30.

It’s the second year in a row the city has done improvements to numerous curb ramps to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Last year, 61 ramps were replaced, and for eight to 12 weeks, 46 will be replaced this spring and summer.

City staff report work will take place at North Fifth Avenue, along Garry Oak Drive at West Hendrickson Road, and at North Seventh Avenue at West Hendrickson Road, West Fir Street, and on West Alder Loop

Construction will generally take place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, staff report.

City staff said residents can expect delays, localized closures, and detours during work hours with resident access provided. People are encouraged to heed flaggers, cones, and construction signage, and to be cognizant of large construction equipment and trucks and their backup alarms.

Nordland Construction NW Inc. was the lowest of three bidders.

Sequim city councilors approved Nordland’s contract on March 23 in their regular meeting’s Consent Agenda.

The construction contract is worth $829,001.00 plus a 10% contingency of about $82,900.

Funding is mostly funded at 85% from a Transportation Improvement Board grant with the remainder covered by the city’s Transportation Benefit District tax funds.

Sequim’s engineer estimated the project to cost about $980,000, according to city documents.

Along with making ramps ADA-compliant, Nordland will stripe crosswalks, install Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at select intersections, and make stormwater improvements, and repair pavement.

Staff report these curb ramps were identified in the city’s 2023 ADA Transition Plan as non-complaint and in high traffic areas.

For more information, contact the City of Sequim Public Works Department at (360) 683-5062.