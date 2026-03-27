Clallam County’s health inspections for February 2026

Hi-Way 101 Diner, 392 W. Washington St., in Sequim was one of 38 Clallam County restaurants to receive a perfect inspection from Clallam County Environmental Health Services in February. Pictured are line cooks Brandon Kober, left, and Jalen Garcia, right, readying plates of spaghetti and meatballs, Philly cheesesteaks, and a French dip for customers.

Here are Clallam County Environmental Health Services’ inspections in February of restaurants, schools, and food businesses.

Inspectors visited 51 establishments, and found 38 locations with perfect scores. Four businesses were reinspected from previous required follow-ups and two received perfect scores.

Perfect scores

The following establishments received perfect scores:

• 48 Degrees North, 221 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles

• 48 Degrees North Catering, 221 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles

• AFC Sushi in Safeway, 680f W. Washington St., Sequim

• Angeles Coffee & Brew, DBA Civic Coffee, 108 S. Race St., Port Angeles

• Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Sequim

• Benny B’s Pizza, 2733 E. Hwy. 101, Port Angeles

• Black Bear Diner, 1471 E. Washington St., Sequim

• Boys & Girls Club of the Olympic Peninsula Sequim, 400 W. Fir St., Sequim

• Costco Wholesale 955 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Costco Wholesale Food Court, 955 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Costco Avenue Market, 955 W. Washington St., Sequim

• The Cracked Bean Coffee Company, 10191 Old Olympic Highway, Sequim

• Downriggers Restaurant Catering, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 207, Port Angeles

• Field Arts & Events Hall Catering, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles

• The Fifth Avenue, 500 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim

• Forks Elementary School, 301 S. Elderberry Ave., Forks

• Forks High School Addition, 261 Spartan Ave., Forks

• Forks Middle School, 121 Spartan Ave., Forks

• Gateway, 120 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles

• Great Indian Kitchen, 222 N. Lincoln St. 101, Port Angeles *

• The Great Northern Coffee Bar, 118 W. First St., Port Angeles *

• Helen Haller Elementary, 350 W. Fir St., Sequim

• Hi-Way 101 Diner, 392 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Hook & Line Pub, 201 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• Hurricane Coffee Company, 104 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Kokopelli Grill, 203 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• Little Devil’s Lunchbox Catering, 315 E. First St., Port Angeles

• Maple Street Kitchen, 3207 S. Maple St., Port Angeles

• Oak Table Cafe, 292 W. Bell St., Sequim

• Port Angeles High School Catering, 304 E. Park. Ave., Port Angeles

• Safeway Starbucks, 680f W. Washington St., Sequim

• Sasquatch the Legend, 80 N. Forks Ave., Forks

• A Shot in the Dark, 131 N. Forks Ave., Forks

• Sky Ridge Golf Course Cafe, 7015 E. Old Olympic Highway, Sequim

• Starbucks Coffee Port Angeles, 2021 E. First St., Building A, Port Angeles

• Sunland Golf & Country Catering Kitchen, 109 E. Hilltop Drive, Sequim

• Twinkle Cafe, 649 W. Washington St., Suite 3, Sequim

• Warehouse Demo Services (operating in Costco), 955 W. Washington St., Sequim

Point Deductions

The establishments listed were determined to have a less-than perfect score.

*Notes a reinspection

• Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., Sequim

(3-point deduction): Must provide a food workers’ card on site for verification. No follow-up required.

• Fairmount Grocery, 1137 W. Hwy. 101, Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Corrected during inspection: sliced tomato was discarded after it read a temperature of 45 degrees when it must be held at 41 degrees. No follow-up required.

• The Lodge at Sherwood Village, 660 W. Evergreen Farm Way, Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must add a Consumer Advisory statement that includes a description of the animal-derived foods and identification of the animal-derived foods that states that the items are served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. No follow-up required.

• Safeway Sequim, 680f W. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must repair high temperature dishwasher as it wasn’t meeting the minimum temperature of 180 degrees. No follow-up required.

• Sequim Shell, 194 W. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain a Certified Food Protection Manager Certification by April 1. No follow-up required.

• Spudbaker’s, 722 S. Lincoln St., Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Food-contact surfaces must be effectively sanitized before coming in contact with and before use. No follow-up required.

• Las Palomas, 1085 E. Washington St., Sequim *

(10-point deduction): Corrected during inspection, hand wash sink repaired and food handler card obtained. No follow-up required.

• Moon Palace Restaurant, 323 E. Washington St., Sequim

(10-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by April 30; repair peeling paint on ceiling in bulk food storage area by March 19. No follow-up required.

• Sunland Golf & Country Snack Bar, 109 E. Hilltop Drive, Sequim

(15-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by April 30; must not store items in the hand wash sink. No follow-up required.

• Da Kindz Island Grill, 261372 U.S. 101, Sequim

(18-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Managers Certification by April 1; must provide food workers card; corrected during inspection: restocked hand soap in hand sink. No follow-up required.

• Oasis Bar and Grill, 301 E. Washington St., Sequim *

(20-point deduction): Must repair hot water supply in employee’s restroom by March 4; clean and sanitize the ice machine located by walk-in refrigerator; provide Certified Food Protection Managers Certification and food workers cards. Follow-up required.

(March 13 reinspection: 15-point deduction): Must repair employee’s restroom hot water; provide Certified Food Protection Managers Certification both by March 20.

• Fyabes Mexican Cuisine, 275 N. Forks Ave., Forks

(32-point deduction): Inspector noted the facility was operating without a valid permit on Feb. 25 and that the new owner needs to file a permit. Other deductions were noted for adequate handwashing facilities, person in charge’s knowledge, accurate thermometer provided, and adequate ventilation, lighting. No follow-up required. The Gazette requested an updated copy of their permit from Clallam County but staff report that an updated permit has not been submitted as of March 20.

• David Family Taqueria, 300 E. Washington St., Sequim

(35-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by April 30; must keep raw food stored in a manner to prevent cross contamination with ready-to-eat foods; corrected during inspection: reheated refried beans to proper temperature. Follow-up required.

(March 6 reinspection: 5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by April 30. No follow-up required.

Clallam County Environmental Health Services can be found in-person at 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, and contacted by mail at 111 E. Third St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or by phone at 360-417-2258. Read more about the department and inspections here: clallamcountywa.gov/338/Food-Safety-Living-Environment.