PA man receives 10-year sentence for sexually assaulting teens in Sequim park

A 26-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for sexually assaulting two girls in Dungeness River Railroad Bridge Park in June 2024.

Judge Elizabeth Stanley agreed in Clallam County Superior Court on March 26 with the state’s recommendation that Daniel Sigmon serve 120 months in prison to two counts of rape of a child in the second degree.

Sigmon changed his plea to guilty on Feb. 19, taking an Alford plea not admitting wrongdoing but that the prosecution would likely present a case that would find him guilty of assaulting the 13-year-old girls.

Stanley agreed to the plea deal that dropped four other charges, including two more counts of rape of a child in the second degree, and a charge for child molestation in the second degree, and charge for assault in the second degree, strangulation.

Sigmon had no previous criminal offenses and faced a range of 102-136 months in prison.

After serving his time in prison, Sigmon’s release will be subject to the Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board, which will determine if he can be released. The board could decide to incarcerate him for life.

Stanley signed a no contact order with the teens that will remain in place for the rest of his life. He must register as a sex offender, successfully complete sex offender treatment and substance use disorder treatment, never own a firearm, and comply with conditions within prison.

If released, he would be subject to a lifetime of community custody.

Stanley ruled Sigmon is indigent and waived his legal financial obligations.

Sigmon was arrested on Sept. 9, 2025 after law enforcement searched for him for months.

A few days prior to his arrest, DNA results obtained from Sigmon in July 2025 and processed by the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory stated that Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) and strangulation exams showed there was “very strong support” that he was the male contributor to the DNA found in the samples.

Initially, law enforcement responded at 10:47 p.m. on June 19, 2024 to Railroad Bridge Park for a reported missing 13-year-old girl. She and her friend, also 13, were eventually found at 12:24 a.m. the next morning in the park with Sigmon. He was allowed to leave as no allegations were made at the scene, court documents state.

One of the teens’ siblings contacted law enforcement about an hour later to share that their sister was sexually assaulted and that both girls were inappropriately touched. The next day, one girl was given a SANE exam, and the other a strangulation exam. They also participated in separate child forensic interviews on June 25 and 26 with Healthy Families of Clallam County.

Court documents state Sigmon, whom they did not know, approached the teens while they were swimming and offered to make a fire. He later took one girl away to sexually assault her, and she feared being killed and felt paralyzed, she told an interviewer. The second girl shared similar fears.

The girls and Sigmon continued to hide after seeing law enforcement and then a bear, and Sigmon molested both girls and grabbed the second teen making her throat hurt to breathe and talk, law enforcement report.

Using search warrants, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office detectives also matched Sigmon via his personal social media with a Sequim police officer’s body cam footage from June 20, 2024, and tracked his location in the park via GPS location services at the time of the incidents.

Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin said on March 26 in court that Sigmon took advantage of the two children and took their innocence and forever changed their lives.

She credited the courage and strength of the two girls coming forward to report Sigmon. Devlin also credited the investigation to the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Bureau for its diligence and efforts.