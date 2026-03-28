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Sequim’s No King’s rally sees about 4,300 participants

Published 4:30 pm Saturday, March 28, 2026

By Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/
Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/

As part of more than 3,000 “No Kings” rallies across the nation on Saturday, organizers with Indivisible Sequim estimate about 4,300 people lined both sides of West Washington Street from the River Road roundabout to the Ninth Avenue roundabout.

Local participants held signs opposing the actions of the federal government regarding Iran, immigration policies, and more.

The No Kings II rally on Oct. 18 saw about 3,000 people, organizers estimated.

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