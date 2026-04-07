Riders, Pilots wanted for adaptive e-bike program

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Sequim Wheelers has about 75 volunteers now and seeks even more to provide free adaptive bike rides for residents who are unable to ride a bicycle on their own. They host an open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Dungeness River Nature Center.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Sequim Wheelers has about 75 volunteers now and seeks even more to provide free adaptive bike rides for residents who are unable to ride a bicycle on their own. They host an open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Dungeness River Nature Center.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Wheelers volunteers provide Salish Coast Elementary School students from Port Townsend rides along the Olympic Discovery Trail last September. The nonprofit inclusive bike riding group offers rides again from May-October, depending on weather. An open house is set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Dungeness River Nature Center.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Wheelers volunteer Ron Baumgardner travels along the Olympic Discovery Trail last September with a student from Salish Coast Elementary School. Baumgardner and his wife Tanya joined the nonprofit last year. “Riding with the kids was my favorite day ever,” Ron said.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Wheelers volunteers, from left, Ron and Tanya Baumgardner, and Tom Coonelly stand with three of the adaptive bikes in the nonprofit’s fleet. They and 70-plus other volunteers provide free rides to local residents who are unable to ride a bike on their own. The bikes are made by Dutch business vanRaam, and each volunteer receives at least six hours of training a year on the bikes.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Wheelers once again seek both drivers and riders for their upcoming season.

The nonprofit continues to offer free outdoor adaptive e-bike rides for people who cannot ride a bike but seek the Sequim air soaring through their hair along the Olympic Discovery Trail.

Since 2018, experienced volunteer cyclists have provided thousands of rides to locals of all ages with disabilities and ailments.

“It’s one of the most rewarding things,” said volunteer Tanya Baumgardner. “We’re really making someone’s day.”

She and husband Ron started last year, and one ride included students from Salish Coast Elementary School in Port Townsend.

“Riding with the kids was my favorite day ever.” Ron Baumgardner said.

He and Tanya joined at the encouragement of fellow Sequim Picklers pickleball players, with many from that group involved too.

“People are so appreciative,” Ron said of riders, referred to as Wheelers. “Many have been bike riders while others have been looking forward to getting out in the sunshine.”

Each year volunteers go through training to acquaint themselves with new and older Dutch adaptive bikes by vanRaam, and keep up to date on safety protocols.

An open house is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Dungeness River Nature Center’s parking lot, 1843 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Potential volunteers and/or riders can see the adaptive bikes, meet volunteers and enjoy refreshments.

With questions, email to volunteers4sequimwheelers@gmail.com.

For Wheelers

Free rides for Wheelers, or passengers, go from May to October, depending on weather.

The nonprofit has several clients they provide rides for, including retirement, rehabilitation and memory care facilities. They’re also open to scheduling individual rides through their website sequimwheelers.com.

Rides typically start from the Dungeness River Nature Center unless coordinated with a local facility.

The organization asks you to provide your own transportation to the center. They also request that due to manufacturer guidelines, Wheelers cannot be more than 235 pounds, have various ailments, such as postural issues, decubitus ulcers, or other conditions that prohibit them from sitting upright in the wheelchair, and/or have extreme, unpredictable behaviors, or acute illnesses.

For Pilots

Training each year takes about six hours with three two-hour sessions, said the nonprofit’s board vice-president Tom Coonelly.

“New bikes are all unique in how you get them going,” Ron Baumgardner said.

Currently they have seven adaptive bikes with three available for wheelchairs. Some riders can go in a two-seat rickshaw by request. In a side-by-side, a Wheeler can help with pedaling, too.

Each ride lasts about an hour with a Pilot providing the ride, and at least one other on a separate non-adaptive bicycle serving as a Safety, who accompany each ride.

“Safety first,” Ron Baumgardner said.

They have at least 75 volunteers now, and Coonelly said with several rides each week, more Pilots and Safeties would help with the demand.

Volunteers are asked to do at least two rides a month.

Each bike is electric and can provide extra support for Pilots, if needed.

Coonelly said it helps to have knowledge and experience with bike riding but ownership of a bicycle is not required to participate.

More about Sequim Wheelers

Sequim Wheelers was started in 2018 by Nicole Lepping and the program remains all volunteer and supported by donations, including storage space for the bikes.

“This is a bunch of givers,” said Ron Baumgardner. “It’s a warm feeling to be with them.”

“It’s a way to give back to the community,” Tanya Baumgardner said.

Find the group at the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s Family Fun Days the first weekend of May in Carrie Blake Community Park, and during the Grand Parade May 9 along Washington Street.

For more information, visit sequimwheelers.com.