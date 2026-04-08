COMMUNITY NEWS — April 8, 2026

Death Cafes for April

Death Cafés “Tea to Die For,” sponsored by Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, are set for Monday, April 13, in Sequim and Wednesday, April 22, in Port Angeles, both from 4-5:30 p.m. A third monthly gathering is scheduled Thursday, April 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Monday discussion will be held in the KSQM 91.5 FM Community Room, 609 W. Washington St., No. 17, in Sequim while the Wednesday talk will be held in VHOCC’s conference room, 829 E. Eighth St., and the Thursday gathering will be at Studio Bob, 118 ½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The groups are free and open to all and do not require prior registration.

Death Cafe is an international movement of hosting informal gatherings for the simple purpose of discussing death. Folks come together to share what is on their minds and hearts, without a particular theme or topic other than death.

Conversations are held every second Monday in Sequim and every fourth Wednesday and third Thursday in Port Angeles.

For more information, phone VHOCC at 360-452-1511.

Land Trust event

The North Olympic Land Trust will host the 18th Annual Conservation Connection (formerly known as Conservation Breakfast) on Sunday, April 12. This year’s theme is “Art in Conservation” and the event will feature local artists whose creative work is making a positive impact across the Pacific Northwest. For example, artist Gabriel Newton is advocating for Orca conservation through a series of paintings entitled “SUPER POD: All Together.” In this collection Newton depicts the remaining 74 Southern Orcas on reclaimed wood pieces, from the shores of the Salish Sea.

During the artist panel discussion, co-hosted by North Olympic Land Trust and the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, the audience will learn how Newton’s project made waves in Olympia, and how all the invited artists weave conservation into their work. Following the panel discussion, this year’s Out Standing in the Field winner will be awarded, and there will be an update from the land trust.

After the presentation portion of the afternoon audience members and presenters will have a chance to mingle and view works by the artists while enjoying a cup of coffee.

This is a free community event, but RSVPs are recommended. Contact the North Olympic Land Trust at 360-417-1815.

Geological Society to meet

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 the Quimper Geological Society (QGS) will host Steve Angster from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Seattle Office to present new insights into the complex fault dynamics of the Seattle Fault Zone. The main Seattle Fault has long been recognized as a significant seismic hazard.

Angster’s work focuses on probabalistic seismic hazard analysis in the Pacific Northwest, both east and west of the Cascades. He employs a multi-disciplinary approach — emphasizing paleoseismic trenching, geophysical and geological investigations to better understand the space and time patterns of prehistoric large earthquakes with implications for earthquake magnitude estimates and hazard assessments for the Puget Lowland and Seattle metropolitan region.

The lecture will be in-person only and will take place at First Baptist Church, 1202 Lawrence St. in Port Townsend. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. at the entrance in the back. For more information, visit quimpergeology.org.

Caregivers class

Recognizing that one of the greatest challenges of family caregiving is maintaining one’s own physical and emotional health, the Powerful Tools for Caregivers class is offered in Sequim to provide local residents with essential support and strategies.

The six-week course will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church (TUMC) on Tuesdays from 10-11:30 a.m., beginning April 21 and running through May 26. The program is specifically designed to empower family caregivers by providing them with the tools needed to reduce personal stress and improve self-care; effectively communicate feelings and needs to others; locate and utilize helpful community services; navigate complex emotions such as anger, guilt, and depression; and gain confidence in making difficult caregiving decisions.

The $30 registration fee covers the cost of the required textbook. Space is limited, and residents are encouraged to sign up early. To register or for more information, contact Judy Croonquist at 360-582-1370 or Barb Parse at 360-683-2113.