Find Your Y: A night of stories and hope

Rich Childers, president-elect of the Olympic Peninsula YMCA’s board of directors, and CEO Wendy Bart lead the crowd in a trivia game.

Guests and speakers seated at the speakers’ table are, from left, Ron Coffman, Sue Coffman (speaker), Nicholas Saul, Hailee Huggans (speaker), Vice President of Social Impact Anne Dean, and personal trainer Lisa Fox.

Guests at the Celebrating Community event, from left, Patti See, Steve See and Christine Whitmarsh are all smiles as they chat with Sequim YMCA Advisory Board members Doug Ihmels and Gary Huffs.

By Jodi Minker

for the Sequim Gazette

The most powerful moments of the Olympic Peninsula YMCA’s Celebrating Community event on March 25 didn’t happen on screen — they happened when people stood up to share their own stories. From a father coaching his son’s first basketball team to a retiree finding connection through group excursions, the evening brought the Y’s impact to life in deeply personal ways.

“During these difficult times, when so many heavy stories fill the news, we want to gather as a community to share the good that is happening, offer hope and celebrate the work being done across the Olympic Peninsula,” said CEO Wendy Bart in opening remarks.

The evening began at the 7 Cedars Hotel ballroom with an interactive trivia game led by Bart and Board President-Elect Rich Childers. Attendees tested their YMCA knowledge, easily answering some questions — such as the organization’s 175-year history in the U.S. — while others proved more challenging, including estimating the $722,000 in membership and program support provided locally in 2025. Sequim resident Tim Williams won the competition, with results based on both speed and accuracy.

A series of professionally produced videos highlighted key programs, but the evening’s most memorable moments came when those featured on screen spoke live.

Joey Belanger, vice president of operations, spoke first — not as staff, but as a former youth sports participant, now a father and volunteer coach for his 4-yearold son’s basketball team.

“My earliest memory of the Y was through youth basketball,” Belanger said. “Now I’ve come full circle.”

He reflected on the life lessons youth sports provide, including teamwork, connection and caring for others, and shared how the Y has shaped his life — from his first job to meeting his wife.

“Now I get to be part of my son’s Y story,” he said.

Youth sports are a key part of the Y’s goal to help children grow into confident, engaged learners who care about others.

The second speaker, YMCA member Sue Coffman, shared how the Outdoor Excursions program has enriched her life and given her and her husband a way to stay connected to each other and the community.

“This program gave my husband and me the chance to explore new places around the Olympic Peninsula and meet new people,” Coffman said. “Gathering as a group in the Y van felt like an adult field trip — fun and social.”

Coffman, who retired to the area with her husband, emphasized the importance of staying active and connected later in life. Her message echoed a growing concern: social isolation. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s 2023 advisory, a lack of social connection can increase the risk of premature death at rates comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Coffman also shared personal strategies for combating isolation, encouraging others to stay active and engaged, sharing that the YMCA can give you a reason to get dressed, get out, and try something new. She closed with a simple message: “Be kind to yourself — and most of all, keep moving.”

The evening’s final speaker, Hailee H., shared her experience as a participant in the School Break food program in Jefferson County during a time her family needed it the most. The program addresses food insecurity by providing support during school breaks, when many families lose access to regular meals. In 2025, the program delivered 23,000 meals to 350 families.

National data shows child hunger often spikes when school is out, underscoring the importance of programs like this. Hailee shared how passion for cooking, combined with being inspired by the program, led her to become a volunteer by offering cooking demonstrations at the pop-up distributions. She developed simple, approachable recipes designed for any skill level.

“I was able to create three recipes using at least 85% of what was on the tables that day. My goal was to make cooking something everyone can step into, no matter their experience or background,” she said. She closed with a message that resonated throughout the evening: “When you show up for your community, your community shows up for you” — which is what the Y is all about.

Celebrating Community is an annual event. To learn more about how you can partner with the Y to move the mission forward for our community, email jodi@olympicpeninsulaymca.org. Additional information, including program details and the impact videos that were premiered at the event, is available at olympicpeninsulaymca.org/blog/sharing-stories-and-hope.

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Jodi Minker is Marketing and Communications Manager, Olympic Peninsula YMCA.