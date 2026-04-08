From the Sequim Food Bank: Showing up for each other and finding home, together

By Jen Colmore

for the Sequim Gazette

A volunteer pulled me aside recently and said something simple that has stayed with me:

“I think I found my home.”

She wasn’t talking about a building. She meant the people. The feeling of belonging. The sense that she had found a place where she could contribute, be known, and be part of something that matters.

I’ve been thinking about that moment a lot — because in many ways, it captures what the Sequim Food Bank is really about.

It’s not just a place where food is distributed. It’s a place where community shows up for each other.

That truth came into focus again just a few days later.

Two volunteers from St. Vincent de Paul stopped by the food bank. They were on their way to visit a woman who lives alone in a rural area. She uses a wheelchair and is unable to leave her home. They were heading to Sunny Farms Country Store to gather fresh food to bring to her right away — but they also wanted to understand how our home delivery program works.

Their goal was simple: make sure she has ongoing, reliable access to food.

Because of that visit, the woman will now be connected with our delivery program. Each week, she’ll receive a call from our delivery coordinator to talk through what she needs, and volunteers will bring those groceries directly to her door.

That’s what collaboration looks like — and it’s something this community does well.

These columns are a chance for us to share parts of the food bank’s work that aren’t always visible day to day. That connection with St. Vincent de Paul, for example, didn’t happen by accident. It reflects the way organizations across our community stay in relationship with one another — sharing information, coordinating support, and helping people navigate what’s available.

No one organization does it all. But together, we’re able to respond in ways that are more connected, more flexible, and more human.

Much of this work happens quietly, through conversations, relationships, and trust.

At the same time, the need in our community continues to grow. In February, we saw a more than 20% increase in visits compared to the same time last year. More families, more seniors, more individuals are turning to the food bank to help make ends meet.

And yet, alongside that rising need, something equally powerful is happening: our community continues to respond.

Volunteers are stepping forward. Donations are steady. New ideas are taking root.

We’re also seeing this spirit come to life in smaller, everyday ways. This spring, we’re offering seeds at the food bank for anyone who wants to grow food at home, along with an invitation: if you’re able, share a portion of what you grow with the food bank.

For many, it’s been the nudge they needed — whether that’s starting a garden for the first time or returning to something they haven’t done in years. It’s simple, but meaningful: growing food, sharing it, and being part of something larger than yourself.

We’re seeing the same thing through our Full Pantry Project (learn more at sequimfoodbank.org). It’s a way for groups — friends, families, neighbors, faith communities — to come together and support consistent access to food. And in the process, something else happens too: people connect. They build relationships. They strengthen the fabric of this community in ways that go beyond any one program.

And if you’re looking for a simple way to make a difference today, the next time you’re at the grocery store, consider picking up an extra can of low-sodium, high-protein soup. It’s a small thing, but it can make a real difference for someone who may not have the time, energy, or equipment to cook a full meal.

As I step into this role as executive director, I continue to be struck by what I see every day: people looking out for one another. Not in big, flashy ways — but in steady, thoughtful, consistent acts of care.

A volunteer finding her home.

Neighbors making sure someone is not forgotten.

Organizations working side by side.

This is what it means to be a community.

If you need food, please come.

If you are able to give, we welcome you. You can find information about food access, ways to donate, and how to get involved at sequimfoodbank.org.

There is a place for all of us here—truly, everyone at the table.