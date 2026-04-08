Olympic Peninsula Y joins Child Abuse Prevention Month campaign

Throughout April, the Olympic Peninsula YMCA will share resources and provide education to help parents and caregivers learn how to help protect children from the threat of child abuse. The YMCA believes that every adult has a role to play in protecting children, online and off, a press release stated.

The three branches of the YMCA around the peninsula — located in Sequim, Port Angeles and Jefferson County — will host a new theme each week, with adults and teens able to access printed and digital resources on such topics as “How to Report Child Abuse,” “Knowing the Warning Signs,” “Body Safety” and “Protecting Kids is Everyone’s Job.”

Along with these weekly topics, the Y will be sharing information on their Facebook channels during the Five Days of Action®, a week-long campaign running April 13-17, with a special focus this year on digital safety for kids.

“Technology is an amazing tool for learning and connection, but it also presents new risks,” said Sarah Scagliotti, program executive of Youth Development at the Olympic Peninsula YMCA. “By working together and staying informed, we can create safer digital spaces for all children.”

In 2026, the Y partnered with Praesidium, National Center for Exploited and Missing Children (NCMEC), Lauren’s Kids, and National Children’s Alliance to offer additional resources for parents and caregivers. The Five Days of Action campaign encourages adults to learn how to recognize red flags, start open conversations with children, access digital safety resources, and take the official pledge to protect kids at fivedaysofaction.org.

The Y will also be hosting a free event for children and families called Healthy Kids Day, a fun morning of activities in a safe, healthy environment. Participants will learn about the upcoming spring and summer programming the Y has to offer, including all new offerings of Summer Specialty Camps.

Healthy Kids Day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at all three branches. For addresses and a list of specific activities, go to olympicpeninsulaymca.org/events/healthy-kids-day-0.