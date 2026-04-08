Veterans Corner: VFW and Lions to host Veterans Spaghetti Dinner

By Lorri Gilchrist

The veterans spaghetti dinner hosted by the Sequim Valley Lions will be on April 18 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Sequim VFW, 169 E. Washington St. Veterans and children under 5 eat for free and guests are $5. There will be prize drawings throughout the dinner and you don’t have to be present to win. The menu is spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, coffee or tea and dessert. Sounds delicious!

American Legion Post 62 will be honoring Vietnam Veterans with a Welcome Home ceremony Thursday, April 30 at 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall at 107 E. Prairie St. This national event officially ended in 2025; however, the American Legion would like to continue the recognition of these men and women.

There will be no official pins (supplies have been depleted and we are unable to get more). There will be a guest speaker and refreshments will be served. Please contact the post commander for more information at nmtzim@gmail.com.

Mt. Olympus Detachment #897 of the Marine Corps League has instituted a Military Veterans First Responder Awards Program. The award will be presented at the annual Detachment Marine Corps Birthday Celebration every November. The Detachment Junior Vice is working with all heads of local first responder units to get nominations for this award.

The recipient must have been in the military, is outstanding in their profession and endorsed by peers and superiors. Each first responder unit will receive a plaque that can show each year’s nominee for the award. All nominees will attend the Birthday Celebration and one will be chosen as that year’s awardee and given a plaque.

If you have questions please email me at cdrlgilchrist@gmail.com.

The schedule for the Veteran Stand Downs for Clallam and Jefferson counties in 2026 is:

Forks: May 7 at the Elks, 941 Merchant Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Jennifer at 360-374-5252 with questions.

Port Townsend: June 29 at the Elks, 555 Otto St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Rita at 360-301-9732 with questions.

Port Angeles: October 1 at the Clallam County Fairgrounds, 1608 W. 16th St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Levi at 360-797-1791 with questions.

Stand Downs gather service providers to help all veterans with VA benefits assistance, women veteran services, health and medical resources, employment support, housing assistance, legal help and senior information services. There will be clothing, hygiene products, outdoor gear and haircuts available. Breakfast and lunch will be served. All veterans and immediate family members are welcome.

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Contributors: American Legion, Nancy Zimmermann, nmtzim@gmail.com; New Dungeness Chapter DAR, MOAA & Marine Corps League, Lorri Gilchrist, cdrlgilchrist@gmail.com; Voices For Veterans, Rita Frangione, rita.frangione@gmail.com; Korean War Veterans,Jerry Rettela, eletteor@msn.com; VFW 4760, Steve Henrikson, secretary@vfwpost4760.com ; VFW 6787, vfwcarlsborg@gmail.com, Fleet Reserve, Mike Sieg, mybadfish@gmail.com .