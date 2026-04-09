Amazon facility under construction in Port Angeles

Groundwork for an Amazon warehouse on the west side of Port Angeles is underway after the city approved a building permit on Jan. 23.

Project documents outline a predominantly part-time workforce, increased traffic and significant infrastructure demands at the site.

“Project Peninsula,” as it’s called in public documents, is a roughly 58,332-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility at the northwest corner of West Edgewood Drive and South Critchfield Road on a 25.6-acre parcel zoned heavy industrial.

“We’re excited to have started working on our operations facility in Port Angeles that will allow us to provide faster delivery of everyday essentials to local customers,” Amazon spokesperson Farah Jad wrote in an email. “We look forward to sharing more details about our launch timeline, hiring, and more as they become available.”

The warehouse and distribution facility is designed as a last-mile station, where packages would be sorted on site and loaded onto vans and other vehicles for local deliveries.

Plans show the site would include parking and staging areas for delivery vans, employee vehicles and truck loading, with access from South Critchfield Road and West Edgewood Drive.

The facility would run around the clock and employ about 93 employees, with about 95 percent of workers part-time and about 5 percent in full-time management roles, according to construction and traffic documents. Most activity would occur between mid-morning and early afternoon, although some work would continue overnight.

Construction timelines outlined in the project’s environmental review filed last May anticipated work concluding by June 1. Residents have been told the facility is opening in the fall.

The project will disturb about 17 acres and cover roughly 8.5 acres with buildings and pavement, according to a SEPA checklist.

The site includes wetlands and borders Dry Creek along its western edge, where a 75-foot buffer is required under city code. The permit requires Amazon to carry out mitigation measures, including dust control during construction, acquiring a stormwater permit from the state Department of Ecology and road improvements along Edgewood Drive.

Amazon will construct a stormwater basin on the north side of the property and install drainage systems to collect and route runoff through the existing storm system, according to project documents.

The facility will generate about 568 vehicle trips per day, including roughly 81 during the morning peak hour, according to the traffic impact analysis prepared for the project. Most traffic would use U.S. Highway 101, some from Lauridsen Boulevard and a few from the southwest.

The site would be accessed by three driveways — two on South Critchfield Road and one on West Edgewood Drive — with separate areas for trucks, delivery vans and employee vehicles.

The city’s SEPA determination requires Amazon, at its expense, to widen a portion of Critchfield Road and design improvements to Edgewood Drive — including turn lanes at Dry Creek and Critchfield roads — to address traffic generated by the facility.

Noise from trucks, vehicles and equipment is expected to stay within legal limits, and a privacy fence is planned along the eastern edge of the site. The determination found no significant impacts on wildlife.

This is the second time Amazon has pursued a project in Port Angeles. The company and the Port of Port Angeles signed a 15-year lease in October 2024 for Project Olympus, a roughly 34,740-square-foot warehouse near William R. Fairchild International Airport, but the company later withdrew after the Federal Aviation Administration required a National Environmental Policy Act review, a process that can take a year or more.